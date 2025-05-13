Assistant Manager
Five Guys Scandinavia AB / Kockjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kockjobb i Uppsala
2025-05-13
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Five Guys Scandinavia AB i Uppsala
Can you stay cool under pressure while staying warm with people?
Then you might be our next Assistant Manager.
At Five Guys, we do things differently. Our ambition is to redefine the burger industry by focusing on quality and freshness. We don't take shortcuts, no freezers, no pre-processed ingredients, just fresh produce and a passion for great food.
But great food doesn't make itself. It's the people behind the grill, at the fryers, and in the dining area who make the difference. Our team creates the customer experience, which is why we care just as much about our people as we do about our burgers.
What does an Assistant Manager do?
As an Assistant Manager, you play a key role in the daily operations and long-term success of the restaurant. You ensure that everything runs smoothly, from team dynamics to customer experience and operational efficiency.
Your responsibilities include:
Leading and coaching Shift Managers and Crew by being a present and supportive leader, someone they can rely on.
Creating a great work environment where people excel, feel comfortable being themselves, and enjoy coming to work.
Ensuring food safety and hygiene by maintaining high standards in food handling, cleanliness, and compliance with hygiene regulations.
Guaranteeing the delivery of perfect burgers and fries - every time.
Making sure every customer leaves satisfied, handling any complaints quickly and professionally.
Leading from the floor - working hands-on with your team, both in the kitchen and out with customers.
Supporting the Restaurant Manager in daily operations - managing orders, deliveries, inventories, and P&Lwhile keeping the restaurant running smoothly. You ensure food is prepped efficiently to minimize waste and keep operations on track, all while planning for future success.
Developing your team and building a strong talent pipeline - we want our employees to grow and take the next step.
Not just any job. Not just any leader.
We're looking for a person who shares our belief that great leadership isn't about having all the answers or taking up the most space in the room. Our manager's most important mission is to create an environment where people feel a true sense of belonging and a space to grow.
It's about building trust, setting the right conditions for people to bring their best, and making sure they have what they need to excel, not just get through the day. We're looking for someone who wants to do just that, every day
To succeed in this role, you need to be a strong communicator, but your true superpower is listening, making both employees and customers feel heard.
Let's be honest, running a Five Guys restaurant is intense. The pace is high, the expectations even higher, and every day brings new challenges. In the middle of it all, we need a leader who creates stability, fosters a culture of support, and builds a workplace where people thrive and want to return every single day.
Who are you?
If you recognize yourself in the following, this might be for you:
You are a humble leader who leads with intention and empathy, always focusing on your team members' needs and creating a sense of safety and clarity for them.
You act quickly and honestly. You get things done, provide feedback when needed, and never hesitate to address behaviors that could harm the team or the Five Guys culture.
You thrive in fast-paced environments. If you prefer a job where things move slowly, sorry, this isn't for you.
You have a strong ability to create structure. Things move fast here, and you ensure that everything runs smoothly.
You have 2+ years of experience leading a team and operations within a restaurant or café. You understand what it takes to run a successful operation.
You are proficient in spoken Swedish.
You are proficient in spoken English.
Don't have all the experience yet? Apply anyway!
We place great value on the right attitude and personal qualities, and if you're the right person for the job, we'll help you grow into the role.
Job details
Full-time position (40 hours per week), with shifts including early mornings, late evenings, and weekends. The specific schedule may vary from week to week.
We apply a 6-month probationary period. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Five Guys Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 559435-7294) Arbetsplats
Five Guys Scandinavia Jobbnummer
9337626