Assistant for Sales Departments
2023-09-04
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.We are now looking for a dedicated and ambitious colleague with a high level of integrity, who would like to contribute as an assistant to two departments and two Heads of Sales within Sales and Marketing.
Are you a serviced-minded person who enjoys a fast-paced and changing environment, we believe this could be your next challenge. Within KTA (Truck Sales) and KTF (Strategic Accounts Management) we are now looking for a department assistant to help drive and shape our future.
As a department assistant, you will work closely with the departments with a large administrative responsibility and support our daily operations. We have just reorganized the Trucks organization, which offers plenty of opportunities to redesign the way of working, challenging the existing and developing how we do things.
We are a diverse team, so communication in English is essential in the role. In this role, you will also be part of Sales and Marketing's Assistant network.
Tasks Departement
• Manage and support the departments with invoicing and the P2P system administration
• Manage approval and access rights connected to different systems for all roles
• Manage purchases for the teams such as computers, mobile phones etc
• Handle admin support for our Representative offices in Turkey, Indonesia
• Make bookings and handle reservations for department activities and to some extent travels
• Send out information within the teams and to other stakeholders
• Support in department-related activities (Climate Day, OSA-round, work environment etc)
• Manage onboarding and exit work for employees
• Take an active part in improvement work related to own area and KTA and KTF departments
Tasks Head of Sales
• Assist in booking trips and making reservations upon request
• Manage admin such as travel expenses for Head of Sales
• To some extent manage bookings of larger meetings and meeting rooms
• Assist in customer visits both hosted by the department and by Head of departments
• Support with communication - internal and external
• Run the Management Team meetings admin with meeting notes and bookings
Your profile
Your way of working is structured and pragmatic. You have excellent service and administrative skills with an eye for detail and high quality in all your deliveries. You take a systematic approach to your work but are flexible to ad hoc assignments based on needs in the department or by management.
Team spirit is something you value, but you are self-going and a fast learner. You are proactive, flexible and enjoy providing support on a high service level in a diverse environment characterised by high pace.
Good communication skills in English are required and knowledge of Office 365 is a must. Helping the departments in the digitisation journey with a general interest in IT will be meriting as well as competence in written communication and the creation of presentations. You will be expected to be present in the office, but with a level of flexibility to plan your presence.
Further information
If this sounds interesting and you have any questions, please contact Caroline Gustafsson, Vice President and Head of Sales Trucks or Evalena Falck, Head of Strategic Account Management Trucks.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application including CV and cover letter as soon as possible or at the latest 13th of September. Selections and interviews will take place throughout the application period. Job Id 20234483.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
