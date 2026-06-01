Assistant Divisional Controller
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag / Controllerjobb / Nacka Visa alla controllerjobb i Nacka
2026-06-01
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag i Nacka
We are now looking for an Assistant Divisional Controller to join the Motor Vehicle Industry (MVI) Division. This is a great opportunity for you with experience in controlling and an ambition to work in an international environment and develop within business control.
The role is part of an ongoing journey where we are evolving from traditional reporting towards increased focus on analysis, standardization, and data-driven ways of working. You will be part of this development, contributing to how we gradually move towards more insight-driven and automated ways of working.
Your role
As Assistant Divisional Controller, you will work with financial reporting, analysis, and business intelligence, supporting the division in both operational and forward-looking activities.
You will work closely with stakeholders across customer centers and product companies worldwide and report to the VP Business Control MVI. The role follows the natural cycles of financial processes, with periods of higher intensity during closing and planning.
As part of the role, you will:
Participate in monthly closing, consolidation, and reporting, including proactive follow-up with units
Prepare scorecards, forecasts, and performance follow-up
Analyze performance across entities, identifying deviations, trends, and key drivers
Translate financial data into business insights
Develop and maintain Power BI dashboards and reporting, improving visibility of performance
Support standardization of reporting practices and adaptation to organizational changes
Identify improvements to reduce manual work and strengthen processes
Support planning cycles and ad-hoc analyses from Business Area and Group
To succeed, you will need
We believe you are a structured and analytical finance professional interested in developing towards a more business-oriented and data-driven role.
You bring:
A degree in Finance, Business Administration, or similar
Experience within controlling
Strong analytical skills and interest in understanding financial performance
Understanding of financial reporting and closing processes
Experience with Excel and preferably Business Intelligence tools (e.g. Power BI), or a strong interest in developing within this area
Experience working with ERP systems (e.g. SAP)
Fluency in English
As a person, you are:
Curious and improvement-driven, motivated to develop how we work
Communicative and collaborative, comfortable in a global setting
Structured and reliable, able to manage deadlines and varying workload
Interested in a role that is developing over time, where you grow together with the position
We know that not everyone meets all the listed requirements. If you meet most of them, are motivated by the role, and believe you could contribute, we encourage you to apply.
In return, we offer
An international work environment with exposure to stakeholders worldwide
The opportunity to be part of a shift towards more data-driven and standardized ways of working
Broad experience across financial processes, analysis, and business performance
Opportunities to grow within business control and finance
A culture known for collaboration, respect, and continuous learning
Job location
This role offers a hybrid working arrangement, allowing you to split your time between working remotely and being on-site at our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Contact information
If you find this role interesting, we look forward to receiving your application.
Our selection process includes interview rounds, assessments, and for the final candidate reference and background check.
For more information, please contact:
Talent Acquisition Specialist: Hanna Andersson (hanna.andersson@atlascopco.com
)
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 15 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Arbetsplats
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB Jobbnummer
9940055