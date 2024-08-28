Assistant
Are you our new Section Assistant and part of the Powertrain Control staff team?
Leading the shift towards sustainable transportation solutions is at the core of our strategy, which requires us to challenge and change the way we develop products and services for our customers.
As a Section Assistant, you will be part of the Powertrain Control Staff Group. The purpose of the group is to support and challenge the organization to enable world-class technology. Our mission includes driving the central work environment work in the department. Lead the business development and understand the needs and drive the implementation of changes in process method and communication. Support the head of department and sections with administrative tasks and support the management team's planning and management of the business. Follow up and drive the work of the department's finances. Coordinate projects to ensure the complete delivery of the department and lead non-product projects.
Your Role
As a Section Assistant, you will have a high level of administrative responsibility and be part of a team of four Section Assistants and one Department Assistant, where you will actively be working on improvement and developing administrative routines within the department and within the staff team.
You will work closely with management teams where you will have an overview of what is going on and meet the organization's needs for administrative support. Your role has many interfaces and you work both independently and in teams.
Is this you?
We are looking for you who are independent, driven and proactive with a sense of structure and order, and a big heart for service and relationships. You like to find new ways to work with new technology, are communicative with a good ability to express yourself in speech and writing in both Swedish and English, as we have many international employees.
In this role, you need to be able to collaborate, take initiative and make your own decisions. A high level of integrity and a professional attitude is a prerequisite for the assignment.
We would like you to have experience of assistant work. If you have previously worked as a section assistant, this is an advantage.
What we offer
We also offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup. This will enable you to stay flexible and work from our offices at Scania Sergel and Scania midway in Kungens kurva a few days a week if the job allows it. We can also provide you with an individual development plan catering to your personal goals and ensure you receive the right support to reach them. The professional development and well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us, as such you will be eligible for internal and external educations as well as receive benefits such as flexible working hours, performance bonuses, occupational pension and much more.
If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Thomas Colton, Chief of Staff, thomas.colton@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible, ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period of 2024-09-09.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position
