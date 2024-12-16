Assignment Manager for Quality projects within People Transport Solutions
Scania CV AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla elektronikjobb i Södertälje
2024-12-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
People Transport Solutions is currently on an exciting journey transforming our operations to become the preferred supplier of bus chassis solutions that enable sustainable mobility for our customers in close cooperation with external bodybuilders.
Are you curious and want to learn more about Scania 's bus products while developing yourself? If yes, then we have an interesting position for you!
Within the product engineering bus where you will work as assignment manager (project manager) we are responsible for the quality of the current bus program.
Who we are
The group KNAPA consists of 6 assignment managers and our main task is to run cross-functional teams towards solutions to quality deviations concerning both the bus chassis and body. Our buses are produced in Poland, China and Brazil and we work as a global team. Scania 's core values, our work environment and personal development are all prioritized areas in our daily operation.
People Transport Solutions as an organization has the character of a smaller company within the larger Traton and Scania structure. This gives benefits in the form of flexibility, short decision-making paths and a sense of being part of the bus family.
Your responsibilities
Your daily work will be to run the work groups as assignment manager for both bus chassis and body assignments. You will work closely with field quality, procurement, design, production, suppliers and others and it is your responsibility to steer and co-ordinate the cross-functional group towards the solution. When needed, market actions are also released to our customers to update their vehicles, this is then done together with the field quality department.
This role will develop your leadership skills, give you a broad knowledge and network as well as a good understanding of how our buses are operated by the end customers. In addition, you will also get a good understanding of the bus business in general.
Improvement work is important and you will have the chance to contribute to greater efficiency in our tools and processes together with the team in order to secure quality and short lead times for our customers.
Your profile
You have an MSc or BSc degree with 4-6 years experience in product development. Experience from Scania red arrow work, project management and electrics HW/SW is meriting. You are confident in English both speaking and writing.
As a person, you are motivated and structured, like to cooperate with others and take the initiative. You enjoy cooperation as well as independent work. You are good at communication and dare to be demanding. Furthermore, you are flexible, prestigeless and attracted by the broad knowledge given by this role.
If the above sounds interesting to you and you want to work in a dynamic environment with the end customer in focus, then please get in touch.
A background check might be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9062218