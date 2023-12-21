Assignment Manager
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-12-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Assignment Manager
Engine Analyse and Introductions
Do you like responsibility for assignments, cross functional challenges and to develop as a leader? If so, then the job as Assignment Manager in our team is a perfect fit!
About us
ENMKD, Analysis and Introductions, is a part of Scania's product follow up organisation "Red Arrow". We have the responsibility for leading the development and production introduction of product improvements cross functionally and cross brands, as we now share engine platform within TRATON.
We are a part of a new global product change management process where we actively participate in the improvement work together with our colleagues within all of powertrain development.
We are a strong team with different backgrounds and experiences where development, collaboration and openness are the common denominators. Our group is characterized by an inclusive, positive and helpful attitude.
Our Offer
We offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging tasks. We also offer an individual development plan so that you can reach your goals and get the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career, both domestically and internationally. The development of our employees is a priority for us, so training through internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health centre Gröndal or wellness allowance. In addition, you will also be offered a performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company and much more. Scania also organises several events annually where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your task
You will manage a portfolio of assignments, which all are at different stages in the process, where your responsibility will be to lead them individually to completion, which normally is introduction in production. The work is cross functional and you will have contact with R&D, assembly, machining, purchasing, after sales and with our TRATON colleagues in a regular assignment.
Your profile
To succeed as an assignment manager in our team you need to easily cooperate with, and motivate, all cross functions.
You have social skills and can easily builds relations. To work through others without being their manager is natural for you.
You must be comfortable to work independently, creating structures and be able to quickly shift both assignment and pace as a working day may not turn out as planned. You are used to presenting your result for others and to balance time/quality in your work.
Your background is from engineering, you have a relevant university or civic engineering degree.
You have worked at least a year with project/assignment driven development work.
You have professional fluency in English and Swedish.
Application
Your application must include a CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-01-12. We use logic and personality tests as well as competency-based interviews in our selection process. Continuous selection takes place during the application period and the position can be filled before the end of the application period.
If you have questions about this position, please contact the group manager Magnus Carlsson, +46855386097.
A background check can be conducted for this position.
We look forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses and 11,000 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 125 billion, of which more than 20 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has around 50,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8348554