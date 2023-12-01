Assignment Manager
2023-12-01
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Product Cost Optimization and Product Change Requests (PCO/PCR)
Do you want to be a key player in shaping and developing a new, cross-functional team with a dynamic and cooperation-oriented work climate, as well as directly contributing to the improvement of Scania's profitability? Then you should apply for our position as an Assignment Manager!
We are looking for a task leader for a new team whose main focus is to identify, develop, and push through ideas that primarily optimize costs on the department's articles.
This is us
Our group Product Engineering Assignment within the Complete Vehicle Development department, is a part of an organization consisting of several multicultural teams in both Europe and Brazil that work with cost optimization for chassis against annual targets that are set directly by the company management.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
As Assignment Manager within our group, you will..
Develop and lead a team of designers, production representatives, and employees from purchasing and marketing. The team works daily with several initiatives parallel.
Lead the planning and synchronize with external support functions such as testing or calculation with the deliveries planned in sprints.
Ensure that all activities are driven forward efficiently and quality-assuredly with the red arrow process as a background.
Be involved in improvement work where we continuously develop our working methods in cross-functional teams.
Your profile
To succeed in this role we believe that you have a technical background and can balance many tasks at the same time. You are positive and can easily motivate and engage a team. You like to solve problems and have the ability to prioritize among details while maintaining a holistic view. You are curious and want to learn more about Scania and how the company works in other cross-functional areas.
We would also like that..
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or equivalent work experience.
You have some years of experience in product development.
You have experience or a good understanding of project planning and leading others.
You write and speak fluently both in Swedish and English.
Experience in working with Jira, FRAS, and working at Scania is a merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position feel free to contact:
Anna Hellström (Group Manager, ERTEA), at 076-5293613
Jochen Walter Dahlin (Project Manager, ERTE), at 08-55385670
Jonas Ottosson (Manager, ERTE), at 08-55352572
Application
If you recognize yourself in the above and are attracted to work in an exciting environment with good development opportunities, you are welcome to get in touch - We look forward to receiving your application!
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-12-17. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
