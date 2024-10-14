Asset Protection Manager-Physical Security
2024-10-14
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
Job Description
Are you enthusiastic about Physical Security and Safety? Do you have proven experience of working with security management in a regional or global role? Are you visionary with the ability to bring strategy into execution by creating results individually and through a network of experts? Are you exited by the opportunity to lead the development and implementation of our physical security systems and solutions on a global scale? Then this might be the role for you!
Key Responsibilities:
You will be responsible for the development, implementation and effective management of our physical security systems and solutions, ensuring protection of H&M Group's businesses & brands. You will play a critical role in ensuring the safety of our assets and the security of our operations by delivering optimal solutions for the following areas:
EAS Systems & Tags
Video Surveillance
Alarm Systems
Access Control
Safes and cash handling
Key Tasks:
Strategy and Business Application: Create strategy for each solution to provide tangible benefits. Ensure alignment with company goals and objectives.
Frameworks, Guidelines, Goals & KPIs: Create and implement comprehensive frameworks, guidelines, and KPIs to measure the effectiveness of our solutions.
Procurement, Contracting, and Vendor Performance Management: Lead procurement efforts, manage contracts, and oversee vendor performance to ensure the highest quality of security products and services on a global and regional scale.
Cost Development, Budgeting & Order Management: Develop and manage budgets, ensuring cost-effective solutions while maintaining high-security standards.
Maintenance, Repairs & Incident Management: Ensure proper maintenance, repairs of security systems and manage incident response to ensure timely and effective resolution.
Technical Support: Ensure technical support and guidance to teams to secure the smooth operation of security systems and solutions.
Research & Development: Drive innovation by leading R&D efforts to identify, evaluate, and integrate cutting-edge security technologies and solutions.
System/Solution Life Cycle Management: Manage the life cycle of security systems, including phasing out obsolete systems and implementing innovative technologies.
Creating Tools & Efficiencies: Develop tools and processes to enhance the efficiency of our security solutions and operations.
Trainings & Education: Design and deliver training programs to educate colleagues on proper use of security systems.
Data & Analytics: Utilize data and analytics to assess the performance of security systems, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.
Compliance with Laws/Standards: Ensure all security systems and practices comply with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards.
Quality control: Conduct regular audits to assess the quality and effectiveness of security systems, and implement improvements as needed.
Collaboration: Build, improve and maintain effective relationships with both external stakeholders and colleagues by building and maintaining a community of security experts within our company.
Qualifications
Proven experience with physical security, asset protection, or a related field within a retail or similar environment.
Strong knowledge of security systems including video surveillance, alarm systems, access control, EAS systems, and cash handling procedures.
Experience in procurement, vendor management, and budgeting.
Technical expertise in security system maintenance, repairs, and incident management
Experience leading R&D initiatives and implementing innovative technologies.
Excellent analytical skills and experience with data-driven decision-making.
Strong project management skills, with experience in managing system life cycles from implementation to phase-out.
Knowledge of relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards related to physical security and asset protection.
Strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively across teams.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible. In this role you will report to the Head of Group Security Operations for the H&M Group.
This role focuses on strategic leadership and cross-functional collaboration, without direct staff management responsibilities. You will drive initiatives, set standards, and collaborate closely with regional teams to mitigate risks and safeguard our assets on a global scale
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 31st October 2024. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
