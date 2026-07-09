Assessing human exposure to emerging contaminants using high-resolution MS
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2026-07-09
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Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
Third-cycle subject area
Environmental assessment, specialising in environmental chemistry
Description of the doctoral project
This doctoral project aims to develop an analytically robust strategy to identify, measure and interpret contaminants of emerging concern relevant for water-related human exposure. The project will use existing information from pan-European monitoring campaigns stored in the NORMAN chemical occurrence database to identify substances that may occur in water resources and contribute to human exposure. Based on this evidence, the doctoral student will develop and validate analytical methodologies for selected emerging substances and apply them to water-related samples collected at national or international level. The results will be interpreted using hazard, exposure and risk indicators to support the prioritisation of substances for future monitoring. In addition, suspect and non-target screening will be applied to reveal novel compounds that may contribute to early-warning systems for emerging chemical risks.
The project includes i) selecting contaminants of emerging concern re-using European monitoring data and their chemical properties; ii) developing and validating an LC-HRMS-based target method for emerging substances; iii) applying the method to water-related samples (drinking water, precipitation); iv) comparing LC-HRMS with LC-MS/MS for selected compounds to assess sensitivity, linearity, precision and suitability for monitoring; and v) interpreting the results in relation to human exposure
You will work in an international, interdisciplinary team. The project provides access to advanced instrumentation and training in data analysis, scientific communication, and collaborative research.
About the position
We are seeking a PhD student who will advance the understanding of contaminants of emerging concern in water-related pathways of human exposure, with a particular focus on analytical method development and high-resolution mass spectrometry. To achieve this aim, you will develop and apply analytical workflows for the determination of selected emerging substances in water-related samples collected at national or international level. The selection of substances will be guided by existing information. Central to the project is the use of liquid chromatography coupled with high-resolution mass spectrometry (LC-HRMS) for sensitive and reliable chemical analysis. Analysis of polar substances may require the use of specialised LC columns. The project may also include comparison with LC-MS/MS for selected compounds to assess sensitivity, linearity, precision and suitability for monitoring. Selected samples may be processed using effect-directed analysis (EDA) to link chemical presence with biological effects. The duties also include sample preparation, extraction and analysis of contaminants, processing of HRMS datasets, quality assurance, data analysis, visualisation and interpretation of results using hazard, exposure and risk indicators, collaboration with national and international partners, and scientific manuscript writing in English.
Requirements
To meet the general entry requirements you must have been awarded a second-cycle (Master's) qualification, satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad (Higher Education Ordinance 1993:100, Chapter 7, Section 39).
Specific entry requirements for the third-cycle courses and study programme in environmental assessment, specialising in environmental chemistry. To meet the specific entry requirements, you must have knowledge of aquatic ecology, aquatic biogeochemistry, statistics or ecotoxicology. The undergraduate degree must include a degree project.
You must also meet the equivalent English language requirements as those necessary for the Swedish upper-secondary qualification Engelska B/6.
Your profile
Applicants shall hold an MSc in analytical chemistry, environmental chemistry, environmental science, toxicology or equivalent. Specialisation in chemical analysis of water contaminants and experience with LC-MS or LC-HRMS are valuable merits. Previous experience with laboratory work, sample preparation, extraction and analysis of organic contaminants is advantageous. Experience with method development, method validation, quality assurance or the analysis of water-related matrices is also considered a merit. Experience with suspect and nontarget screening workflows is highly desirable. Data processing skills using statistical computing and visualization tools (e.g. R, Python or similar) are also considered a merit. The ability to handle large analytical datasets and to work in a structured and reproducible way is important for the project. Emphasis is also placed on personal characteristics such as strong interpersonal skills, analytical and problem-solving abilities, accuracy, motivation, and the capacity to work independently as well as in collaboration with others.
Read more here: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/jobs-and-vacancies/doktorand2/
Form of employmentEmployment as a doctoral student (4-year programme).
Doctoral student's salaries are set following the local collective agreement. Salary progression is fixed.
Location:Uppsala
Scope:100%
Start date:Upon agreement.
Application and selection:Please submit your application using the link below. The deadline is 28 August 2026.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden. SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
Lennart Hjelms väg 9 (visa karta
)
756 51 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Assistant Professor
Nikiforos Alygizakis alig.nikiforos@hotmail.com Jobbnummer
9998594