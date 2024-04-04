Asic Soc Verification Engineer (741737)
2024-04-04
About this opportunity
Join us in future 5G technology where groundbreaking ASIC development is key! We are looking for a new member to join the Top-Level verification team within the Digital ASIC organization in Lund. You will have the opportunity to verify sophisticated innovative ASIC for 5G as part of Ericsson's product portfolio.
When joining Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead, and perform at your best, crafting the future of technology. This is a place where you're encouraged as your outstanding self and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team.
What you will do
Our organization works following the Lean and Agile principles with close team interaction. You will together with the team:
Verify the top-level design
Implement and complete test cases and drivers on the system level for ASIC. Tests are mainly written in C
Use Formal Verification methods for verification
Debug, report, and follow up on errors
Perform code reviews
Verify design in the lab
It is important to give fast feedback on the quality of the design of the projects. You will participate in daily and periodic agile meetings and continuously improve and optimize ways of working.
You will bring
BSc or MSc level in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent experience
At least 5 years of relevant work experience
Experience in C programming
Experience in VHDL and Verilog language
Knowledge in RTL design and HW verification.
Knowledge of scripting languages (Python, Perl, Linux Shell scripting, etc.)
Communication and presentation skills in English
The following experience will be a beneficial asset
Experience in Formal verification
Knowledge about mobile communication standards
Knowledge about Embedded CPUs (ARM based)
Knowledge within UVM
Knowledge about several standard interfaces, such as Ethernet, I3C, SPI, SGMII, CPRI, etc
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never-before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Sweden || Lund
