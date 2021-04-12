Asic Mixed Signal Verification Engineer (526050) - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Lund
Asic Mixed Signal Verification Engineer (526050)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund
2021-04-12
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Exciting Opportunity
We are now looking to strengthen our Mixed-Signal design team with an ASIC Mixed-Signal Verification Engineer. Your role will include many different tasks, but focus will be on Verification of pure digital and/or mixed signal design blocks.
Our focus is on Lean and Agile ways of working. We coordinate in multi-functional development teams in which continuous improvement and innovation is part of the daily work.
If you want to hear more about this opportunity, and have the right background, we encourage you to apply!
You will
Take full responsibility for verification of a design, being block or sub-system
Define and implement UVM based test environments
Break-down Requirements and create Verification Specifications and defining test cases
Develop, run and debug test cases
Continuously improve and optimize ways of working
Generate documentation
Secure design quality
Develop competence in technical domain
To be successful in the role you must have
A MSc degree in a technical field or the equivalent level of education
Several years' experience from verification using System Verilog and UVM.
Experience in developing verification test plans and directed/randomized test cases
Experience in Mixed Signal Verification
Good communication in English
The ability to be agile and meet expectations
We also want you to have experience
From Formal Verification
Using real-numbered analog behavioral models in SystemVerilog/Verilog-AMS or electrical behavioral models in Verilog-A
With signal processing using Matlab
In Gate-level Netlist simulations
In Agile way of working
What 's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process
Application Process
You are very welcome with your application in English. The selection process will start in parallel to the job posting period, please do not wait with submitting your application.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Nina Juthage, nina.juthage@ericsson.com
Location for this role: Lund
Last day to apply: 22nd of April 2021
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Lund || R&D
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Adress
Ericsson AB
Mobilvägen 12
22362 Lund
Jobbnummer
5685729
