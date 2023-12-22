Asic/fpga Developer
2023-12-22
We are looking for you who have a great interest in ASIC/FPGA development. As a fulltime employee at DV Logic AB, you will have the opportunity to either work with our internal projects (IP development) or at one of our client's office on cutting edge technologies. The clients can be startups or multinational companies in various industries.
What you will do
In your role as an ASIC/FPGA developer, you will develop high-quality design and verification IPs that meet our client's needs. The role would also have tasks including scripting and documentation.
For this role you need:
MSc in Electrical/Computer Engineering or similar area
Good understanding of Digital Architecture/HW Design/DSP
FPGA/VHDL
Python
Experience in scrum methodology
A hardworking, and creative personality.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Not mandatory but meritorious:
Knowledge in UVM
MATLAB/Simulink
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15
E-post: contact@dvlogic.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559212-4431) Kontakt
Yousaf Gulzar yousaf.gulzar@dvlogic.se +46722441622
