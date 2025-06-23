Asic Developer
2025-06-23
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Ericsson Silicon develops tailor-made, high-performance solutions for present and future RAN needs. Our Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) power cutting-edge System on a Chip (SoC)-a game-changer in telecommunications. With signal processors (DSPs) and accelerators, our technology enables high-performance, energy-efficient, and lightweight network solutions.
We deliver RAN Compute solutions that consume 30-60% less power than industry benchmarks through a holistic co-design approach across silicon, hardware, and software. Our flexible and modular architecture fuels next-gen connectivity with 5G and 6G capabilities
We are expanding our ASIC IP unit in Stockholm and Lund, pioneering industry trends. We are looking for an ASIC Designer; you'll be at the heart of developing cutting-edge digital circuits. You'll design high-performance RTL using Verilog/SystemVerilog while optimizing for power, performance, and area (PPA)
Why Choose Ericsson Silicon?
• Innovate with Purpose: Engage in projects that have a tangible impact on society by facilitating advanced connectivity solutions that power smart cities, IoT, and next-gen mobile networks.
• Work-Life Harmony: We believe in taking care of our people. Enjoy a balanced work-life environment where your well-being comes first so you can perform at your best without compromising your personal life..
• Dynamic and Collaborative Culture: Be part of a vibrant team that values creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Our diverse and inclusive environment encourages sharing ideas and pushing the limits of what is possible.
• Continuous Learning and Growth: Take advantage of ample opportunities for professional development, including training programs, mentorship, and career advancement pathways.
What You'll do
• Design and systematise IP and subsystem solutions that power next-generation 5G and 6G communication technologies.
• Collaborate with industry-leading experts to contribute to the development of IPs and subsystems, spanning modeling, RTL design, and verification.
• Take part in complex, high-impact projects, where you'll have the opportunity to make significant contributions to the evolving technology landscape.
• Lead continuous improvement initiatives to enhance both products and processes, while expanding your expertise in the technical domain.
• Create and analyze circuit schematics, running detailed simulations to ensure designs meet functionality, timing, and power consumption requirements.
Skills you bring;
• Proficient in SystemVerilog for RTL coding, creating high-performance, low-power designs for complex systems.
• Proven ability to conceptualize and develop complex micro-architecture, with a keen eye for system integration and optimization.
• Experience in integrating and optimizing IPs within larger ASIC designs, ensuring seamless functionality across subsystems.
• Strong dedication to continuous improvement, refining processes and workflows to enhance productivity and quality.
• Natural aptitude for tackling complex challenges and crafting innovative solutions, capturing opportunities to enhance design performance.
• Team player who excels in cross-functional collaboration yet can also thrive in independent work environments with minimal supervision.
