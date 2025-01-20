Asic Developer

Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Step into the future with us, where we're building the IPs that drive the digital ASICs behind tomorrow's mobile standards. At our cutting-edge ASIC IP design unit in the vibrant tech hubs of Stockholm and Lund, we don't just follow industry trends-we set them by using the most advanced tools, methodologies, and technologies. Therefore, we're looking for several experienced and expert design engineers to lead innovation in the ever-evolving world of telecommunications.
As a senior member of our ASIC IP team, you'll be an expert in shaping the 5G and 6G waves. Your experience and insight will play a pivotal role in ensuring the delivery of high-quality IPs that shape the future of global connectivity. In this role, you'll be more than an engineer; you lead, innovate and ensure the highest quality IPs are developed.
Your expertise will be critical in turning game-changing ideas into real-world solutions that will shape the future of connectivity while being part of a culture that thrives on creativity, collaboration, and making a real-world impact.
What We Offer:
• Creative Freedom: Be part of a team encouraging innovation and outside-the-box thinking. You'll have the autonomy to explore cutting-edge technologies and work with like-minded experts in ASIC
• Impact to the world: You will have the great platform that makes a real difference in the work that contributes directly to transforming industries, advancing digital economies, and enhancing global communication, bridging the gap between the people, systems, and information worldwide.
• Work-Life Harmony: We believe in taking care of our people. Enjoy a balanced work-life environment where your well-being comes first, so you can perform at your best without compromising your personal life.
• Professional Growth: Opportunities to expand your skills, tackle exciting challenges, and collaborate with brilliant minds in a supportive and forward-thinking atmosphere
What you will do
• Implement and systemise IP or subsystem designs that enable 5G and 6G communication.
• Work closely with industry-leading experts contributing to IP or subsystem development, including modelling, RTL design, and verification.
• Engage in complex projects with opportunities to make meaningful contributions to the technology landscape..
• Drive continuous improvements in products and processes and develop competence in the technical domain.
• Create and analyze circuit schematics, running simulations to validate design functionality, timing, and power consumption
For more information on our cutting-edge innovation on a chip, Ericsson Silicon click here
Skills you bring.
• Demonstrated expertise in ASIC design utilising SystemVerilog, backed by several years of hands-on experience.
• Proven track record in micro-architecture/systemisation, showcasing your ability to conceptualise and implement complex designs.
• Commitment to Excellence, a commitment to continuous improvement, focusing on optimizing workflows and methodologies.
• Technical problem-solving, an aptitude for creative solutions, and capturing opportunities.
• Collaborative mindset, fostering teamwork and communication while excelling in independent work environments.
• A Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or an equivalent qualification. Ersättning
