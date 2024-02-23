Asic Designer/sweden

Diaspora Services AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2024-02-23


Diaspora Services hires the best and brightest technology talent from around the world and relocates them to Sweden to meet the ever-growing needs of Sweden's IT sector.
We are looking for senior ASIC Designers in Sweden. The successful candidate will develop modules in next-generation ASICs for Radio equipment and Radio Access Network computing. The modules will perform advanced signal processing in state-of-the-art ASICs.
Job Requirements:
• At least 7 years of experience in a similar field of work
• Expertise in VHDL and Verilog
• Expertise with System Verilog for design
• Ability to understand and update existing design to align with new requirements.
• Ability to follow and execute a design specification.
• Knowledge in agile work methods, like Scrum.

