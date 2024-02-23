Asic Designer/sweden
Diaspora Services AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-02-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Diaspora Services AB i Malmö
Diaspora Services hires the best and brightest technology talent from around the world and relocates them to Sweden to meet the ever-growing needs of Sweden's IT sector.
We are looking for senior ASIC Designers in Sweden. The successful candidate will develop modules in next-generation ASICs for Radio equipment and Radio Access Network computing. The modules will perform advanced signal processing in state-of-the-art ASICs.
Job Requirements:
• At least 7 years of experience in a similar field of work
• Expertise in VHDL and Verilog
• Expertise with System Verilog for design
• Ability to understand and update existing design to align with new requirements.
• Ability to follow and execute a design specification.
• Knowledge in agile work methods, like Scrum. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20
E-post: jobs@diasporaservices.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Diaspora-ASIC-D". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Diaspora Services AB
(org.nr 559404-5105)
Tessins Väg 1 C (visa karta
)
217 58 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8494258