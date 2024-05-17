Art Director to H&M Brand Development
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M Brand Development is a global function with the mission to build brand value that grows the business. We set and drive a holistic brand- and creative strategy and build an inspiring brand experience across all touchpoints and every interaction with consumers around the world. We create and steer brand building marketing. We set the frame and orchestrate the global marketing budget and brand calendar. We support the business with frameworks and tools to empower the regions and business units to grow our customer base.
Job Description
We are searching for an experienced Senior Social Art Director to join our team at H&M and contribute to the evolution of our brand.
As a key player in the Brand Development function, you will shape our organic and paid social media creative to drive business growth. The role is crucial in creating and directing the social media content for H&M globally, and plays an important part in securing, driving, and developing our visual expression.
Key responsibilities:
Art Direction: Lead the creative vision for social media campaigns, ensuring alignment with overall brand identity and marketing objectives.
Content Creation: Conceptualize and produce visually appealing content, including graphics, images, videos, and animations, tailored for specific social media platforms.
Campaign Development: Collaborate with marketing and advertising teams to develop innovative and effective social media campaigns that drive engagement and achieve business goals.
Strategy Development: Contribute to the development of social media strategy, including content calendars, audience targeting, and performance metrics.
Analytics and Optimization: Analyse social media performance metrics and use insights to optimize content strategies, improve engagement, and drive conversion.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who loves consuming and creating social content and is willing to experiment with new formats and platforms. As a person, we believe you are always an ambassador for H&M and part of leading our company forward where everyone is seen as a leader, both for yourself and the work you do. You actively work to achieve great teamwork where our values are the basis for your work and a natural part of our way of working.
What you need to succeed:
Several years of experience in the field of Art Direction for Social Media, especially Instagram and TikTok.
Proven ability to successfully execute on creative concepts and content.
An eye for fashion aesthetics, the marketing and media landscape, tech and trends.
Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.
Solutions based approach and strong leadership skills.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible. The role will include recurring travel.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as well as your Portfolio of social content as soon as possible, but no later than the 26th of May. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Regeringsgatan (visa karta
)
104 65 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Jobbnummer
8686787