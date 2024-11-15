Art Director
Elkab Studios AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Elkab Studios AB i Stockholm
About ELK Studios With a passion for games! Since 2013, ELK Studios has passionately pushed boundaries in the online casino industry. From groundbreaking mathematics to astonishing artwork, ELK takes pride in developing entertaining mobile-first content that maximizes the experience for players around the world.
Do you want to lead the visual work and create fantastic, unique and entertaining iGaming experiences in a competitive global market?
We are looking for a visionary Art Director with a strong passion for bringing life, entertainment and excitement to our growing games portfolio.
ELK is a leading developer in the iGaming industry, known for our innovative, visually stunning, and critically acclaimed game titles and IPs. We push the boundaries of gameplay and visual fidelity, setting new standards in the iGaming world.
About the Role
We take great pride in creating and offering our players a wide range of different art styles and themes in our games. As an Art Director, you will be at the heart of our creative process, steering the visual direction of each game assigned to you. The focus is on guiding and supporting other artists and animators rather than creating graphics hands-on, to primarily focus on cohesiveness, innovation, and render quality on par with the ELK brand vision. However, if the situation requires it, you must be comfortable creating art assets all the way yourself.
In the role of Art Director, you will be responsible for, among other things:
Lead the Visual Direction: Together with a Concept Artist you will be responsible for developing and maintaining the artistic vision, narrative and theme for each game, ensuring consistency and alignment across all visual elements during the full production cycle.
Inspire and Guide the Art Team: Mentor and manage a team of artists and animators. Provide day to day feedback, direction, and support to ensure high-quality deliverables.
Collaborate Across Disciplines: Work closely with the product owner to ensure that the visual style enhances and supports the gameplay, narrative, and overall player experience.
Oversee Asset Creation: Ensure that all assets meet the highest standards of quality, from initial concept through final implementation. Maintain a balance between artistic excellence and technical constraints.
Set the Bar for Innovation: Push the boundaries of what is possible in the realms of iGames to create visually stunning and memorable experiences.
Stakeholder Communication: Regularly present the artistic vision and progress to the Creative Director, Product Owner, and Team Manager, ensuring alignment with the project's goals and timelines.
Hiring and Development: Participate in the recruitment of new artists and contribute to their ongoing professional development within the team.
Who Are You?
We believe you have a minimum of 5 years of proven experience in an art direction or similar role in the video game industry.
You have a strong passion for creating bold new gaming experiences and thrive in a leadership role where you can teach, support, and inspire. To succeed in this role, we see that you need to be a positive, open-minded person who thrives in an organization where collaboration with different stakeholders and team members is a big part of the key to success. Last but not least, you need to be someone who can prioritize and organize your and your team's work to meet deadlines.
Qualifications:
Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience in game art and experience in a leadership role within the gaming or similar industry.
Portfolio: A strong portfolio demonstrating exceptional artistic ability, a keen eye for detail, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality, visually compelling games.
Leadership Skills: Proven ability to lead, mentor, and inspire a team of artists to cultivate a healthy art culture that is inclusive, collaborative and user focused. Strong communication skills and the ability to articulate and defend creative decisions.
Creative Vision: A deep understanding of visual storytelling with a strong focus on joyful entertainment, composition, color theory, lighting, and design principles. Ability to balance creative ambition with technical and production constraints.
Passion for Gaming: A deep passion for video games and an understanding of what makes them visually engaging and immersive.
Language: The ideal candidate will possess excellent English language skills, both in written and verbal communication, as this is essential for daily tasks and collaboration. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus but not required.
We Offer:
An ever-changing opportunity to explore different art styles, concepts, and themes together with highly skilled creatives in various crafts. Our project cycles are short, and you will be able to thrive in your creativity and passion by creating a range of visually stunning, unforgettable iGaming experiences.
We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, where everyone is respected, valued, and empowered to succeed.
We work on-site at our awesome office, 2 minutes from T-Centralen in Stockholm.
Fill in an application below and please include your portfolio and CV.
For the right candidate, the recruitment process includes: interviews (digitally and at our studio), as well as a work test. We will fill the position as soon as we have found the right candidate, so do not hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible! Ersättning
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elkab Studios AB
(org.nr 556902-6155), https://www.elk-studios.com/ Arbetsplats
ELK Studios Jobbnummer
9014089