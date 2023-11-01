Art Director
Job Description
The Art Director is accountable for concept creation and execution of concepts throughout a variety of platforms and techniques. Our client act as an in-house agency producing global campaigns to be published in channels such as paid social media, display, Out Of Home, TV, cinema and print. They also produce content for owned channels such as organic social media, web and CRM. As an Art Director you need to be well oriented in all these channels and the characteristics of them.
You will work with large production crews as well as small teams at the HQ in Gothenburg.
Deliveries:
• Concepts for global advertising campaigns.
• Creative lead and participation in the production of these campaigns.
• Concepts for organic social media and other owned channels.
• Creative lead and participation in the production of these activations.
• Lead and inspire Graphic Designers.
You will work in team with 12 members of creators, working closely together with a team of production- and project leads. Various competences such as art directors, production leads, copywriters, photographers.
Qualifications
• You have a relevant education.
• You have 5-7 years' experience.
• You have knowledge in and understanding of video- and stills photography techniques.
• You are fluent in English, both written and oral.
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role as an Art Director you need to master concepts including both stills and video in short and long formats.
Concepts developed by the Art Director must be coherent to brand guidelines and work closely together with the brand team.
Salary
Salary, as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start 2024.02.01 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-10-31 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant at our client in Gothenburg. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
