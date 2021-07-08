Art Director - Brand Team - Mojang Synergies AB - Formgivarjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Mojang Synergies AB

Mojang Synergies AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm2021-07-08As the Art Director in the Brand Team, you are responsible for leading the art direction and creative vision for design and Brand initiatives for our cross-ocean Minecraft Franchise studios. You set the artistic vision for our Brand and design (out-of-game) while overlooking and ensuring consistency in collaborations across studios together with our Team Lead Senior Art Director and partner agencies. You generate ideas, set art direction based on briefs, and formulate creative art briefs, and direct partner agencies and creatives within our studios.The Brand Art Director needs to communicate and maintain the studios' artistic vision across art disciplines, work with Brand initiatives, and align it with its broader goals and ambitions. You report directly and work closely with our Senior Art Director, Creative Director, cross-studio stakeholders, and partner agencies. The key to this role is setting the art direction, directing, inspiring, and motivating the artist(s) working on Branding and design for the Minecraft Franchise. You will need to continually evolve, set, and iterate the overarching art vision for the studio's brand initiatives to succeed. Previous experience with Brand work is merited!ResponsibilitiesDefine, develop, direct, and communicate the overall artistic vision for the game brand projects aligned with the overarching art direction for the entire studioGenerate ideas based on briefs and assignments from our cross-ocean Brand TeamAbility to visualize concepts with craft and care, and able to deliver campaigns from concept to executionA bridge between brand managers and artists and serves as an internal art critic to achieve quality targetsProvides clear written and illustrated guidelines that communicate art vision to both internal and external agenciesSupports in the evaluation, hiring and assignment of talent for art disciplines for the brand initiativesQualifications5 years previous industry experience as an art director or related roleExperience working in a small team, large studios, as well as in virtual distributed teamsUnderstanding how to take an overarching strategy and vision from Creative Leadership into art executionAbility to visualize concepts with craft and care and deliver art-related projects from conception to executionGenerate ideas based on briefs and assignments from our cross-ocean studiosAbility to make a direct contribution to the creation of art visualization through hands-on examplesExcellent communication, time-management and organizational skillsExpert level in Adobe Creative SuiteSkills in 3D and animation is a plus2021-07-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06Mojang Synergies AB5853197