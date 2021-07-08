Art Director - Brand Team - Mojang Synergies AB - Formgivarjobb i Stockholm
Art Director - Brand Team
Mojang Synergies AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-08
As the Art Director in the Brand Team, you are responsible for leading the art direction and creative vision for design and Brand initiatives for our cross-ocean Minecraft Franchise studios. You set the artistic vision for our Brand and design (out-of-game) while overlooking and ensuring consistency in collaborations across studios together with our Team Lead Senior Art Director and partner agencies. You generate ideas, set art direction based on briefs, and formulate creative art briefs, and direct partner agencies and creatives within our studios.
The Brand Art Director needs to communicate and maintain the studios' artistic vision across art disciplines, work with Brand initiatives, and align it with its broader goals and ambitions. You report directly and work closely with our Senior Art Director, Creative Director, cross-studio stakeholders, and partner agencies. The key to this role is setting the art direction, directing, inspiring, and motivating the artist(s) working on Branding and design for the Minecraft Franchise. You will need to continually evolve, set, and iterate the overarching art vision for the studio's brand initiatives to succeed. Previous experience with Brand work is merited!
Responsibilities
Define, develop, direct, and communicate the overall artistic vision for the game brand projects aligned with the overarching art direction for the entire studio
Generate ideas based on briefs and assignments from our cross-ocean Brand Team
Ability to visualize concepts with craft and care, and able to deliver campaigns from concept to execution
A bridge between brand managers and artists and serves as an internal art critic to achieve quality targets
Provides clear written and illustrated guidelines that communicate art vision to both internal and external agencies
Supports in the evaluation, hiring and assignment of talent for art disciplines for the brand initiatives
Qualifications
5 years previous industry experience as an art director or related role
Experience working in a small team, large studios, as well as in virtual distributed teams
Understanding how to take an overarching strategy and vision from Creative Leadership into art execution
Ability to visualize concepts with craft and care and deliver art-related projects from conception to execution
Generate ideas based on briefs and assignments from our cross-ocean studios
Ability to make a direct contribution to the creation of art visualization through hands-on examples
Excellent communication, time-management and organizational skills
Expert level in Adobe Creative Suite
Skills in 3D and animation is a plus
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Mojang Synergies AB
