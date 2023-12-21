ART Architect (Production Platform Services)
Are you passionate about leading new solutions for platforms and working closely with delivery teams and architects?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
•
Lead solutioning within the ART, in collaboration with the development team, product owners and business stakeholders.
• Be responsible for creating solutions for ongoing initiatives, as well as making sure the current architecture is well documented.
• Actively apply new technologies and Cloud-based innovations in your work to establish industry-leading systems and functions.
• Coach/mentor Agile team members, in the field of architecture and software design.
• Work with all relevant Domains and Domain Architect(s) in a continuous manner, which intersect with the delivery scope of the ART.
• Be part of a skilled, diverse and international team offering unique opportunities for growth and learning.
What is needed in this role:
• Knowledge and understanding of how Linux and Windows platforms work. The role requires you to be the glue between the strategy and solutions;
• Demonstrated experience of designing, building, and delivering solutions and products as well as team-play in Agile development environments;
• Understanding of the hybrid environment, and supporting the Cloud journey;
• Great understanding of the business domain area and software development lifecycle (incl. maintenance);
• Experience with architecture modelling using ArchiMate industry standard;
• Ability to identify and resolve solution architecture implementation impediments;
• Close collaboration between Domain Architect and the teams;
• Experience in providing technical leadership, coaching and mentoring as well as strong communication and presentation skills;
• Being self-motivated and with a can-do attitude. You are able to work both individually and collaborate with people from different parts of Swedbank;
• Fluency in English (written and oral);
• Academic degree in engineering or any other relevant field.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value, and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Katrin Saks, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 03.01.2024 the latest.
Contacts:
Recruiting manager: Katrin Saks (katrin.saks@swedbank.se
)
SACO: Elizabeth
Lexander +46858593043
Finansförbndet: Jonas Nyström +46 70 6745736
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4100-6200EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3800-5700EUR i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4800-7200EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate against anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
