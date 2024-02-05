Arkitekt in Eskilstuna
2024-02-05
Job Title: Civil Engineer
Department: Engineering
Reports to: Engineering Manager or Project Manager
Key Responsibilities:
* Design and plan construction projects while ensuring compliance with building codes and regulations.
* Conduct structural analyses to ensure the safety and feasibility of designs.
* Coordinate project activities, ensuring they are completed within budget and on schedule.
* Supervise construction sites, ensuring work adheres to drawings and specifications.
* Select appropriate construction materials and manage costs.
* Ensure all activities comply with legal and safety standards.
* Communicate with clients to understand their needs and ensure satisfaction.
* Participate in maintenance and upgrade projects to ensure long-term performance and safety of structures.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's or master's degree in Civil Engineering or a related field.
* Strong project management and communication skills.
Relevant experience in the field is preferred.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06
E-post: qqthuoying@163.com
