Area Sales Manager To Glas
MT Search & Recruit AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MT Search & Recruit AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Kalmar
, Mörbylånga
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you the exceptional Area Sales Manager that we are searching for to help take our business to the next level as we continue to grow? We're on the lookout for a motivated and ambitious sales professional!
We need a superstar who is highly motivated and responsible, with a track record of producing exceptional results. You thrive in fast-paced environments and have a keen eye for adapting to each customer's unique needs, especially when it comes to achieving new customer sales targets.
As the Area Sales Manager, your primary responsibilities will include maintaining and cultivating partnerships with our retailers, achieving sales targets, and managing customer agreements. Working closely with customers to identify their specific needs and devising customized solutions will be essential.
If you're a go-getter who loves making a difference, we'd love to have you join our team. Let's team up and take on the world in style!
Your responsibilities will include:
• Maintaining and building partnerships with our costumers
• Finding new opportunities and customers
• Ensure that our stores follow the visual marketing guidelines and represent the GLAS brand in the best possible way.
• Developing, negotiating, and managing agreements with customers
• Manage and develop the entire sales process for your assigned accounts
• Event customer evenings and attend fairs
Our offer
We offer you to work together with a wonderful group of nice colleagues to both teach and learn from. You will have great opportunities for personal development in several areas. In your role you will have great opportunities to influence, decide, and implement various activities to create growth and increase engagement. and increase our brand awareness.
And if that's not enticing enough, here's what's in store for you:
• Company car as a facilitation for your work and travels.
• Exciting sales competitions with appealing prizes.
• Inspirational conferences and networking events.
• Opportunities for personal and professional development.
• Career prospects and the chance to grow within the company.
• Also, enjoy the benefit of a competitive salary package.
We are passionate about doing things with our heart, thinking long-term, and letting our curiosity and values lead the way.
Now we want to take you along for the ride!
Join us,
The position is a permanent position with initial probationary employment. If you believe we're a match, let us know that you're up for the challenge! Hurry with your application as we apply continuous selection.
In this recruitment we collaborate with Recruitment Agency MTRecruit AB. If you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Sanaz Fritz , +46761-087293, sanaz@mtrecruit.se
.
About GLAS
GLAS is a Scandinavian lifestyle brand of fashionable, high-quality handmade reading glasses with an outstanding price/quality-ratio. To ensure high quality and at the same time keep prices down, we work directly with the producers. The frames are made from natural ingredients.
GLAS philosophy: We want to remind you to find beauty in everyday essentials and therefore live a more harmonious and happy life. It starts with your reading glasses and hopefully you adapt to this way of living and suddenly realize you have a beautiful forest twenty minutes from where you live. You don't necessarily need that house in Miami to be fulfilled. Enhance Everyday Beauty. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MT Search & Recruit AB
(org.nr 559261-8010) Arbetsplats
MTRecruit AB Jobbnummer
8048929