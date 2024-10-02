Area Sales Manager North America - Stockholm based
2024-10-02
At the forefront of innovation, we are committed to safeguarding industries through advanced technical solutions. As part of our ongoing expansion, we are seeking an Area Sales Manager to strengthen our North American market. If you live in Stockholm, are passionate about technology and eager to contribute to a safer, more efficient world, we invite you to join our dedicated team.
What we offer
At Firefly, we offer a stimulating and progressive environment designed to foster creativity and innovation. Our office is based in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm, where you will be part of a high performing and committed team that strives to increase safety for each individual customer. We prioritize employee satisfaction and, with our expansive global presence, provide significant opportunities for career advancement within the company.
About the position
As an Area Sales Manager you will:
- Be part of the North American division
- Manage sales of tailor-made fire prevension systems to customers in the process industry
- Be responsible for the entire sales cycle, from first contact and processing of new leads, to customer visits and final negotiations
- Maintain existing business relationships
- Develop new business opportunities
- Actively work with marketing activities in your markets, such as trade shows, seminars etc
- Built strong partnership with our distributor in North America
- Have approximately 80-100 travelling days per year, mainly to North America
The position is located at our Headquarters in Stockholm. You must be eligible to work in Sweden.
Qualifications
We seek candidates who are not only skilled and experienced but also committed to long-term success in our team. We believe that you have a strong sense of commitment and drive, are humble and like us, take pride in our advanced technoloy that increases safety in workplaces around the world.
We think that you have the following qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in engineering or other relevant academic education
- Proven experience and a successful track record in a sales engineer position with a minimum of 5 years of experience
- A Deep technical interest with a strong drive to explore and understand new technology
- Insight into business operations and strategy
- Adaptability and openness to evolving strategies based on business needs
- High level of self-motivation, trustworthiness and self-awareness
- Previus B2B sales in the North Alerican market is highly desirable
- Strong collaboration skills and a team-orientated mindset
- Fluency in English is required; Swedish is a plus.
Position overview
Employment type: Full-time, permanent position.
Location: Stockholm, Hammarby Sjöstad.
Start date: Immediate, or according to mutual agreement.
Your application
We are continuously reviewing applications. Please provide us with an English version of your CV and cover letter. The position may be filled before the application period concludes. so don't hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible. We kindly remind you that we do not accept applications through email; all applications must be submitted through the application form. For any inquiries about the position, please contact Jerker Larsson (HR) at jerker.larsson@firefly.se
or Jörgen Dehlbom (Division Manager) at jorgen.dehlbom@firefly.se
.
Firefly is a Swedish corporate group that provides industrial fire prevention and protection systems to the process industry worldwide. Since 1973, Firefly has specialized in creating customized system solutions of the highest technical standards and quality. Based on customer needs and research, Firefly has developed and patented products and solutions, creating a unique portfolio of innovative products and system solutions to increase the level of safety.
The company's head office is located in Hammarby Sjöstad in Stockholm. The company is represented worldwide and conducts sales directly to customers and via distributors in over 80 countries.
Firefly has subsidiaries in both Poland and Italy.
Fast och rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Firefly AB
(org.nr 556108-6892), https://www.firefly.se/en Jobbnummer
8932217