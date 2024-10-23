Area Sales Manager North America - Stockholm based
What we offerAt Firefly, we offer a stimulating and progressive environment designed to foster creativity and innovation. As part of our team, based in our office in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm, you will be part of a high performing and committed team that strives to increase safety for each individual customer. We prioritize employee satisfaction and, with our expansive global presence, provide significant opportunities for career advancement within the company.
About the positionAt the forefront of innovation, we are committed to safeguarding industries through advanced technical solutions. As part of our ongoing expansion, we are seeking an Area Sales Manager to strengthen our North American market. If you live in Stockholm, are passionate about technology and eager to contribute to a safer, more efficient world, we invite you to join our dedicated team.
As an Area Sales Manager you will:
Be part of the North American division
Manage sales of tailor-made fire prevention systems to customers in the process industry
Be responsible for the entire sales cycle, from first contact and processing of new leads, to customer visits and final negotiations
Maintain existing business relationships
Develop new business opportunities
Actively work with marketing activities in your markets, such as trade shows, seminars etc
Build strong partnerships with our distributors in North America
Have approximately 80-100 travelling days per year, mainly to North America
About you:We seek candidates who are not only skilled and experienced but also committed to long-term success in our team. We believe that you have a strong sense of commitment and drive, are humble and like us, take pride in our advanced technoloy that increases safety in workplaces around the world.
We think that you have the following qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or other relevant academic education
Proven experience and a successful track record in a sales engineer position with a minimum of 5 years of experience
A Deep technical interest with a strong drive to explore and understand new technology
Insight into business operations and strategy
Adaptability and openness to evolving strategies based on business needs
High level of self-motivation, trustworthiness and self-awareness
Previus B2B sales in the North American market is highly desirable
Strong collaboration skills and a team-orientated mindset
Fluency in English is required; Swedish is a plus.
Position overview Employment type: Full-time, permanent position. Location: Stockholm, Hammarby Sjöstad. Start date: Immediate, or according to mutual agreement.
Your application We are continuously reviewing applications. Please provide us with an English version of your CV and cover letter. The position may be assigned before the application period concludes. Don't hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible. We kindly remind you that we do not accept applications through email; all applications must be submitted through the application form. For any inquiries about the position, please contact Jerker Larsson(HR) at jerker.larsson@firefly.se
or Jörgen Dehlbom(Division Manager) at jorgen.dehlbom@firefly.se
