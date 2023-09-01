Area Sales Manager fluent in mandarin
2023-09-01
We continue to grow and we are looking for Area Sales Managers to strengthen our sales team. If you want to be part of a successful international team, if you have a passion for selling advanced technical systems and building long lasting business relationships with customers, you might be the person we are looking for.
As an Area Sales Manager you will:
Manage sales of advanced tailor made fire prevention systems to customers in the process industry
Be responsible for the entire sales cycle, from first contact and processing of new leads, to customer visits, to final negotiations
Develop new business opportunities and maintain existing business on your markets
Actively work with marketing activities in your markets, such as trade shows, seminars etc
Have approximately 50-60 travelling days per year
We are looking for a Area Sales Manager:
- Bachelor's degree in engineering or other academic education alternative you have equivalent working experience
- 3-4 years experience and proven track record in a sales engineer role,
alternative you have worked within the production management.
- High technical interest and a high degree of technical curiosity
- Broad experionce from process industries
- Business minded
- Flexible and adaptable
- Self-driven with a lot of energy
- Being fluent in Mandarin and English in speech and writing. (Swedish is not a requirement, but a merit).
The position is located at our Headquarters in Stockholm. You must be eligible to work in Sweden.
You will be part of a high performing and committed team that strives to increase safety for each individual customer. To be able to contribute to our team we believe you have a strong sense of commitment and drive, are prestigeless, and like us, love that our advanced technology increases safety in workplaces around the world.
At Firefly, we are passionate about safety and innovation. We are constantly striving to reach the most effective fire prevention and protection solutions for each industrial process. Our work reduces the risk of fires and explosions in industries, resulting in safer workplaces for people all over the world.
Founded in 1973 in Sweden, Firefly develops, manufactures and sells state of art fire prevention systems.
Our two business areas are Industrial applications and Infra systems. Industrial applications include customized fire prevention and fire protection systems, which protect industrial processes in areas such as bioenergy, recycling, tissue manufacturing and woodworking. The business area of Infra systems includes early fire detection in subway-, train-, road or cable tunnel systems.
Our products hold national and international certifications through FM, VdS, CSA, DNV-GL, LCIE Bureau Veritas, Delta and RISE among others.
90 employees with international background work in our headquarter, which is located in a spacious office in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm. We are represented worldwide and sales are made both directly to customers as well as through distributors in over 80 countries. Firefly is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Take the chance to be part of a market leading organization in expansion. Join our team when developing the next level of proactive fire prevention for increased safety in process industries worldwide.
