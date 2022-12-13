Area Sales Manager ABB Robotics
2022-12-13
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of ABB Robotics. We develop, manufacture and market robots with associated control systems, software, arc welding products, track motions and motor packages. In Sweden, we are approximately 1200 employees who are mainly located in Västerås and Göteborg. More than 90 percent of our robots is exported, and all the major automotive manufacturers are among our customers. The Automotive Industry and their subcontractors, as well as General Industry are the main users of robot-based automation. Welding, machine service, handling of material, grinding, packaging, and assembling are common application areas. The sales of robots and robot systems are managed by local ABB companies as well as by freestanding system integrators and OEM companies and these are the firms, we call our business partners, they stand for a major part of our sales.
Your responsibilities
Drive profitable sales growth in the south of Sweden, which include drive of sales to all customers in the region but also to drive a defined local Key Account with headquarters in Sweden.
As an area sales manager you will develop strategic collaboration and relationships with the Swedish manufacturing industry, with the main mission of making the worlds industry more efficient, sustainable, and profitable.
The industries and customers in focus are based in one region, for the key accounts you will coordinate the activities and, in some cases with local support in other countries, drive global growth.
Your responsibility is to represent Robots, Robot Accessories, Function Packages, Robot Cells, Full Turn-key Solutions from Global Solution Centers and Customer Service. The customers in focus are based in a defined region in Sweden.
For the larger accounts you need to establish a 5-year Strategic Growth Plan, develop a player's map, and account plan.
You will report to the local business line manager for General Industry in Sweden and work tight with the Global Sales Manager for GI for targeted accounts.
The role is located in the south of Sweden, but ABB offer flexible working, which will be applied for this position. However, you need to live in the south of Sweden to be effective in this role.
Your background
We are looking for a driven person with a talent for building relationships with a passion for people and delivering results. You need to have good communication skills as well as be a person who is good at collaborating and working in teams.
• 5 years of robot automation experience
• 5 years commercial experience in system sales
Experience with customers including sales and building relationship
You are communicative
You are customer oriented, with a strong business acumen and have a nice personality
A strong drive for results in a pragmatic approach, quality in everything you do, and gets motivated by customer experiences
The role will require traveling mainly in Sweden
Fluency in English and Swedish is required
More about us
Additional Information Recruiting Manager, Susanne Timsjö, +4673-072 39 60, will answer your questions on the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621-34 42 50, Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +4621-32 90 97, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johannes Westermark Hester, +4672-464 45 22.
Does this sound like the next exciting challenge in your career? Apply today!
Last day to apply is 8 January. Please note that we will not be reviewing candidates during the holidays. Do not expect feedback before this time.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
