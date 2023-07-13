Area Sales Manager - Scandinavia
2023-07-13
Are you interested in a new challenge within Sales in Scandinavia? Would you like to join a fast-paced, dynamic, and global organization? Then maybe this position as Area Sales Manager within ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems is for you!
What you would do as our Area Sales Manager
About the position As Area Sales Manager in Scandinavia, you will have a key role in the company 's future development and be part of a dedicated team with excited and curious colleagues who are eager to conquer the market. You will also be part of and work closely with the sales organization, reporting to the General Manager. Our team is characterized by high energy and fast decisions while also being down to earth and have an optimistic mindset.
Your mission will be to develop and strengthen the relationship with existing customers in our distribution channel as well as prospecting to grow the business with new customer/channel
development. To build trust and commitment with the existing partners, it is important to make sure that ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems is the supplier of choice. You will have full budget
responsibility for the region and the job will include approx. 60% travelling in Scandinavia.
In ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, we are working as a team to offer customer trainings proactive
together with our Technical Support Specialists. It is a natural part of the job to partake in these trainings. You could expect to communicate daily with colleagues and customers around the world to secure a unified approach on processes.
The skills and experience you need
We see you as a customer focused person who thrives from delivering excellent results on time and can manage several projects at the time. You are a people person who really appreciates the relationships you build with customers and colleagues. You take part of fairs, local meetings, and conferences together with your partners to identify new opportunities.
We are looking for someone who:
• Have a university degree within relevant field and/or
• Have at least five years' experience from a similar role, preferably in the door automation business or similar.
• Have gathered technical experience and understanding
• Have good administrative abilities and is used to the world of IT tools
• Have a high proficiency in Swedish and English since we are an international organization, and you will interact with international salespeople regularly
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can
continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
• Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
• A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who
can see themselves working with us. To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Lena Sjö Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at lena.sjo@assaabloy.com
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 52,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
