Area Manager - Manufacturing (mems)
Silex Microsystems AB / Chefsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla chefsjobb i Järfälla
2026-04-20
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Silex Microsystems AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced leader with a passion for advanced manufacturing and process excellence? As an Area Manager within our Manufacturing department, you will play a key role in driving performance, quality, and continuous improvement in a high-tech MEMS production environment. This is a dynamic role where leadership, technical expertise, and operational excellence come together to ensure efficient, safe, and high-quality production that meets both customer expectations and strategic goals.
Would you like to know more about Silex and what we do? Read more here.
In this role, you will:
Lead and develop a team of process engineers and service technicians, including performance management and competence development.
Plan and allocate resources to ensure efficient operations and delivery according to production goals.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance quality, reduce scrap, and optimize productivity.
Oversee process ownership for new and existing equipment, including qualification, release, and operational maintenance.
Establish and manage Statistical Process Control (SPC) and ensure stable and reliable processes.
Ensure compliance with safety, quality, and environmental standards while promoting a safe working environment.
Collaborate closely with shift leaders and cross-functional teams to ensure smooth and efficient operations.
We are looking for someone who has:
A Master's degree in materials science, chemistry, physics, electronics, or a related field.
Experience in process development within MEMS or similar high-tech industries (meritorious).
Proven experience in a formal managerial role with direct reports, including performance management, coaching, and team development.
Solid knowledge of statistical methods and process control (SPC).
Experience working with continuous improvement methodologies.
Excellent communication skills in English, Swedish is considered highly beneficial.
What we offer you:
The chance to work closely with fantastic colleagues.
The opportunity to work with the latest technology in MEMS.
To be part of a leading company driving technology development in the industry.
Strong knowledge exchange with the world's foremost experts in process integration and process development of MEMS.
About Silex Silex is the world's largest and most advanced pure-play MEMS foundry, headquartered in Stockholm. MEMS is present in nearly all modern technology, from personal gadgets to automotive electronics, medical monitoring and testing equipment, and thermal management systems. With a team of expert engineers, operators, technicians, support staff, specialists, and more, Silex brings the ideas and concepts of the industry's leading MEMS innovators to life.
The Silex team brings together talented, curious, visionary, and determined individuals to break new ground in the industry alongside customers, developing the latest process technology within MEMS for global applications. As part of this team, you will work with some of the world's largest technology giants and innovation leaders in industries such as medicine, life sciences, consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and industrial sectors.
Additional Information We have an ongoing recruitment process and therefore encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. To apply, please attach your CV and answer a few questions. Our process is competency-based and includes a personality and logic test as well as reference checks. Additionally, we will conduct a background check and drug test prior to employment, and as an employer, we perform random alcohol and drug tests for all employees.
We look forward to your application and to welcoming you on this exciting journey! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7600643-1955562". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silex Microsystems AB
(org.nr 556591-5385), https://silex.teamtailor.com
Bruttovägen 1 (visa karta
)
175 43 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Silex Jobbnummer
9864227