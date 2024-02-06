Are You Up For A New Career Challenge As A Shes Specialist?
2024-02-06
Are you passionate about ensuring a safe, healthy and environmentally responsible workplace? Our SHES team is looking for a new outstanding star. Is that you?
About the role
We are delighted to announce that we are searching for a knowledgeable and experienced SHES Specialist to join our dedicated and professional SHES team.
As a SHES Specialist you will actively drive, and provide expertise to, the execution of continuous improvements in occupation health, safety, environmental and sustainable matters. You will be a part of our local SHES team in Gyttorp and contribute to a broader team across Europe.
This incredible opportunity will see you support our business in implementing and embedding SHES processes and programs in our daily operations. We expect you to monitor legal and regulatory requirements, trends and events and develop responses as required. Are you looking ahead for this challenge with enthusiasm, responsibility and ownership to enhance the health and safety of all our personnel? If yes, please proceed and send us your application.
Qualifications
Engineering or science degree (undergraduate or postgraduate) in fields related to SHES.
Relevant practical experience of working with SHES, preferably in a manufacturing or heavy industry.
Experience of safety and health regulations, risk management and security systems.
Good documentation and communication skills in Swedish and English
About Orica
At Orica, it's the power of our people that leads change and shapes our futures. Every day, all around the world, our people help mobilise vital resources essential to progress. Established in 1874, we have grown to become the world leader in mining and civil blasting with a diverse of team of more than 13,000 across the world.
It's an exciting time to join us - we are shaping the future of mining through digital and automated technologies, embracing new ways of thinking, pioneering innovation and reimagining the way we work.
What we offer
As part of a truly global company, you will have the ability to grow and learn in a diverse, collaborative culture. We foster relationships and learning through connected global and local teams, promote flexible and diverse career paths and support the development of your knowledge and skills.
You will be paid a competitive salary, learn from talented individuals across multiple disciplines and be able to thrive in a safe workplace within a collaborative culture. Ignite your career at a place where your distinct potential can find its home.
We respect and value all
Orica promotes and fosters a culture of inclusion and Equal Opportunity Employment everywhere we operate. We treat our people and applicants with fairness, dignity, and respect, getting the best of everyone's contributions.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, nationality, age, military or veteran, marital or disability status.
Working hours: Daytime (07.30-16.15)
Start date: According to agreement
Location: Gyttorp
Application: Last day to apply is the 3rd of March but we encourage you to send in your application as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Orica Sweden AB (org.nr 556012-5246), https://careers.orica.com/
Hälleforsvägen (visa karta
)
713 01 NORA
Rekryteringsansvarig
Annika Astvald 0703-980580
8450133