Manager Hvdc Customer Training
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Ludvika Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Ludvika
2024-02-15
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
HVDC Sweden is looking for a Manager to take on the challenge to lead, coach, coordinate, and develop our Global Customer Trainings team. Our customer trainings are a key part in the customer focused approach, and we need you who enjoys building and developing teams. We have more projects today than we have had before, and the demand for training is growing exponentially. If you enjoy interacting with people and thrive to be the spider in the web, the role as Global Customer Training Team Leader offers you exactly this.
In this role, you will be people manager and responsible for organizing, coordinating, and leading the daily operations for an expanding global team. The team is today consisting of 12 employees in two locations - Sweden and India. We welcome you into a global organization with people from many cultures and locations. This is an opportunity to work in a very dynamic and growing organization where you will have the chance to be involved in various interesting and challenging global projects.
Your responsibilities
People manager for employees in Sweden
Coach, develop, and build skills of the Customer Training teams.
Act as an operational team leader of the Global Customer Training Team as well as manage and organize their daily activities.
Accountable for the team's work and deliverables in tender and projects:
Work with technical experts to create a training plan in accordance with the customers technical specification and represent Customer Training in tenders and projects.
Manage and deliver technical trainings in our delivery projects according to contracts, deadlines, and within budget, collect feedback from customers and trainers and transform into concrete actions to further develop the trainings.
Ensure that training related documentation and any special equipment or customized devices are accurately prepared and available for training sessions.
Select, manage, coordinate, and ensure proper training of outsourced training, and act as the Voice of the Customer internally towards functions and trainers to improve content, logistics etc.
Your background
Excellent coordination, communication, and leadership skills
Experience in a managerial or leading position. Knowledge of Swedish labor law and people management practices. Experience within the field of technical training is preferable.
Technical interest and a curios and innovative mindset are required.
Capability for strategic thinking and visionary technical lead and development of the team
Degree in technical area is beneficial but not a requirement.
Strong team-player with the ability to engage with different stakeholders and all levels of the organization, organized and accurate with a problem-solving mindset.
Solid experience of using MS Office. Knowledge of other administrative tools and systems is a plus.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required.
Additional Information
This role can be based in either Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden.
Are you ready for this exciting challenge? If so, we encourage you to send in your application latest by March 3rd. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Niclas Gräns, niclas.grans@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107 382 986; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 240 78 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8471936