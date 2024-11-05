Are you ready to take the next step in your career?
Are you passionate about technology and production specific processes, and ready to take the next step in your career?
Valmet's Energy and Environmental Service Technology Unit is now looking for a Product Engineer for the Power Boilers and Gasifiers team to our office in Gothenburg.
Valmet's Energy and Environmental Service Technology Unit provides services for combustion technology, sustainable energy generation and flue gas cleaning solutions. We offer unique product, services, automation solutions and expertise which help pulp and energy producers recharge their business.
Are you the professional we are looking for?
As a Product Engineer, you will be responsible for process design of plants and products in our boiler service and up-grade projects, boiler studies and operational support in our Service Agreements.
Valmet's Energy and Environmental Service Technology Unit has the global product responsibility for Power boilers and Gasifiers Services within Valmet. We work closely together with our market Areas, hence the job will include international contacts and travels when needed. Today 90% of the business is in Europe. China and Asia Pacific are growing markets.
Your main tasks and focus areas are:
• Process studies e.g. capacity increase, emission performance and boiler audits
• Concept development in sales projects
• Sales support
• Process responsibility in project teams executing customer contracts
• Process operation follow up in customer service agreements
• Process input and analyses for applications in VII (Valmet Industrial Internet)
• Support to customers with trouble shooting and improvements through VPC (Valmet Performance Center)
• R&D projects
To be successful in this role, you should have:
• Master's degree in Chemical Engineering or similar.
• Excellent skills in Swedish and English, verbally and in writing is essential, other languages could be a merit.
• You have the passion for serving our customers.
• You are used to collaborating with different kind of people and you can keep you customer service mindset also in challenging situations.
• You are a team player with a business mindset and eagerness to continuously learn and develop yourself.
• Experience from work in an Energy and/or Process industry is an advantage.
• You are technical, financially conscious and driven to give the customer the best service.
• You like to learn new things and like to present technical solutions to an audience.
We offer
We offer you a stimulating job in a pleasant work team and an international environment that offers good opportunities for personal development. With us, you can continue to build your expertise and get support throughout your career.
At our Gothenburg unit at Kruthusgatan you can enjoy our brand-new office with good social areas. The office is located with good access to public transportation. We offer flexible working hours and the ability to balance your professional and personal life. On top of meaningful work, we support your wellbeing with benefits such as wellness contributions, gym facilities and one free health hour per week.
Additional information
Feel free to apply today as we work with ongoing selection, however, apply no later than November 24, 2024.
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Ann Hällström, Global Technology Manager, ann.hallstrom@valmet.com
. Please note that we will not accept applications via e-mail.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
www.valmet.com/careers
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Valmet AB (org.nr 556017-3386), https://www.valmet.com/
Kruthusgatan 17
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG
Göteborg Kruthusgatan
Ann Hällström ann.hallstrom@valmet.com +46703700951
8995968