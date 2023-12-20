Are you our next Head of Systems Engineering?
2023-12-20
Are You our Head of Systems Engineering at Naval Combat Systems?
We are looking for You that would like to participate in the development of world leading Combat Systems. Our focus is aimed towards making sure all systems used by our customer work together via System-of- Systems integration. The systems engineers are a very important link in that work and we are now looking for another manager.
Your role
We are looking for a manager with a passion for leadership, someone who takes joy and pride in helping coworkers to develop their skills, perform well and stay healthy. There are two System Engineering sections and you will work in close cooperation with the other manager.
The main tasks are:
* Cost center budget and result
* Develop and maintain competences within the section
* Dialogue with projects and other managers to find the best solutions
* Resource and competence planning
* Together with the other Systems Engineering manager develop processes and methods
Your profile
We expect you to have very strong communication-, leadership- and change management skills. We believe that you have a proactive attitude at work and can actively navigate around the organization and communicate with our internal stakeholders to prevent and solve problems and challenges that arise.
Required skills:
* A genuine interest to lead and coach people
* In-depth knowledge of Systems Engineering
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Ability and interest in making improvements happen
* Master degree in engineering, or equivalent
Desired skills:
* Leadership experience
* A background in Systems Engineering
* Experience of military products
Saab is an international organization and it is important that you handle both Swedish and English fluently, verbally and written. This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions and aviation systems.
You will be part of the Systems management team in Business Unit Naval Combat Systems. Naval Combat Systems (NCS) supplies world-leading Command and Control systems, product and services to armed forces. We operate globally with local sites in Sweden, Australia, Finland and Germany. The Systems department consists of in total 9 line sections and around 140 employees. You will be reporting to Head of Systems.
The position is based in Järfälla, Sweden and travel may be required, mainly to local sites within Sweden.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Read more about us here. If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here. Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
