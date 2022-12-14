Are you our new German speaking Salesperson?
Do you speak German and possibly another language, are passionate about customer service and triggered by sales? Come join our International Sales Team in Sweden!
Work tasks
You will be an important part in our Sales Team where your primary focus is to handle our German speaking markets (DE/AT/CH). Speaking and writing German fluently is a requirement. Depending on other languages skills, help your colleagues with other markets might be added to your role description.
Our main goal as a department is great sales and superb customer satisfaction. You achieve this by handling our daily inflow of calls, chats and emails from our e-commerce sites.
Examples of those are: www.dieweinlageristen.de/
, www.meinrangcooker.de/
and www.meineoutdoorkueche.de
A great customer journey is key for us as a company and as a first point of contact we expect all our colleagues to deliver top class customer service. We handle everything from the initial sale to upcoming after sales related questions and to your aid you have 16 awesome colleagues that you can lean on and learn from. We sell both direct to customer as well as to retailers and other partners in all markets we operate.
Your primary work tools are phone and email, so you should be comfortable with talking on the phone and be used to using a computer.
Qualifications
We are looking for you that:
• Speak and write German fluently (additional language is meritorious)
• Are triggered by sales
• Are passionate about customer service and satisfaction
• Are used to using phone and email as work tools
• Able to work independently and are used to take responsibility
• Want to cooperate and have good communication skills
• Are accurate and structured
• Are a Team Player
Have you worked within a similar position, that is meritorious but not required.
Can you also speak another language in addition to German, it is a plus.
However, again, it's required that you speak and write German fluently.
You find the ad in German in the end).
How is it to work here?
We have an openminded culture where we want everyone to feel heard and seen. In all hard work it is important for us to have fun together. We offer an exciting work place with flexible working hours, health care allowance and great colleagues.
About Lindström & Sondén
LSBolagen sells exclusive products for kitchen and wine storage. Main part of our sale consists of wine coolers, range cookers and outdoor kitchens. We have our own brands and are also distributors for several world-leading brands, as the French brand Climadiff and the Italian brand Lofra.
Our sales take place both via our own 38 websites as well as through retailers. In 2021, the company had a turnover of 224 million SEK. We are currently present in 12 countries and we plan to continue growing both in existing and new markets.
To make all this possible, we have almost 40 employees at our office in Ängelholm and around 10 employees at our warehouse in Klippan.
Since 2019 we are a part of BHG Group (https://www.wearebhg.com/),
one of the biggest e-commerce companies in Sweden.
Read more about us at (http://www.lsbolagen.com/)
Your application- important information:
Selection and interviews will take place continuously! Your application documents must contain a CV and a personal letter in pdf- format.
You apply for the position by clicking on "Skicka ansökan" in the ad:
If you have any questions, please send an email to jobb@lsbolagen.se
Bist du unsere neue deutschsprachige Salesperson?
Sprichst du Deutsch und möglicherweise auch andere Sprachen, hast eine Passion für guten Kundenservice und lässt dich von Verkaufszahlen anspornen? Dann werde Teil unseres internationalen Sales Teams in Schweden!
Arbeitsaufgaben
Du bist ein wichtiger Teil unseres Sales Teams, wo dein primärer Fokus auf der Handhabung unserer deutschsprachigen Märkte (DE/AT/CH) liegt. Fließende Deutschkenntnisse (Sprechen und Schreiben) sind eine Voraussetzung. Abhängig von deinen weiteren Sprachkenntnissen kann deine Rolle außerdem erweitert werden, indem du deinen Kollegen auch auf anderen Märkten hilfst.
Unser vorrangiges Ziel, als Abteilung, sind großartige Verkaufszahlen und eine tadellose Kundenzufriedenheit. Dies erreichen wir durch Handhabung täglicher Anrufe, Chats und E-Mails, die durch unsere Onlineshops generiert werden.
Beispiele unserer Onlineshops: www.dieweinlageristen.de/
, www.meinrangcooker.de/
und www.meineoutdoorkueche.de
Großartige Kundenerlebnisse zählen zum Erfolgsschlüssel unseres Unternehmens und als direkte Kontaktperson erwarten wir von all unseren Sales-Kollegen einen optimalen Kundenservice. Wir händeln den Kundenkontakt in allen Kaufphasen, vom ersten Kontakt bis hin zu eventuellen After Sales Fragen. Unterstützung erhältst du von 16 fantastischen Kollegen/innen, die ihre Erfahrungen und Kenntnisse mit dir teilen.
Auf unseren Märkten arbeiten wir neben unseren Onlineshops auch mit Retailern und anderen Partnern.
Da du hauptsächlich mit Telefon und E-Mails arbeitest, solltest du dich mit Telefongesprächen und der Arbeit am PC wohlfühlen.
Qualifikationen
Wir suchen dich:
• Du sprichst und schreibst fließend Deutsch (weitere Sprachkenntnisse sind von Vorteil)
• Du wirst von Verkaufszahlen angespornt
• Du hast Leidenschaft für Kundenservice und -zufriedenheit
• Du bist die Arbeit am Telefon und per E-Mail gewohnt
• Du arbeitest selbstständig und bist es gewohnt, Verantwortung zu übernehmen
• Du arbeitest gerne im Team und kommunizierst gut mit anderen
• Du bist genau und strukturiert
• Du bist ein Team Player
Erfahrung in ähnlichen Arbeitsrollen sind von Vorteil, aber kein Muss.
Weitere Sprachkenntnisse, außer Deutsch, sind ein Plus.
Am wichtigsten ist es jedoch, dass du fließend Deutsch sprichst und schreibst. Ersättning
