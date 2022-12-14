Are you a Recruitment Specialist looking for new challenges?
Boost your career with us!
Four FM is expanding rapidly, and as Recruitment Specialist, you will have an amazing opportunity to grow with us and excel professionally. We know that our people are the foundation of our success and always value and reward dedication and drive.
We know that people are different and believe that our people will thrive when they have the possibility to plan and execute their work in their own way. You will have a large amount of freedom to plan your own days, giving you the possibility to live up to your full potential, and at the same time enable you to have a healthy balance between work and personal life, we want you to grow with us for a long time!
In addition, we offer you training and support to make sure you continue to develop professionally, as well as a lot of social events, such as legendary corporate parties, exciting kick-offs, and much more!
Your mission
In the role of Recruitment Specialist, you will be a key player for Four FM and responsible for the recruitment of what we call "On-site staff". Our on-site staff is our people working closest to our clients in the client's own facilities. Examples of roles you would be recruiting are Facility Coordinators, Receptionists and Handymen.
You will be part of Four FM's HR department and will report to Four FM's HR Manager. Our HR Manager will give you a thorough introduction to the company and "show you the ropes". You will work closely with the hiring managers and lead the entire recruitment process, from qualification profile all the way over the finish line!
Our recruitment needs are mostly in the Nordic capitals, so you will need to do some traveling to these cities, but a lot of the tasks can be handled remotely.
Examples of work tasks
• Ensure a positive candidate experience through the whole recruitment process
• Write qualification profiles together with the hiring manager
• Write and publish work advertisements
• Manage the applications in the recruitment system
• Screen candidates
• Write interview templates tailor-made for the different roles
• Perform interviews with candidates
• Take references
• Participate in events connected to recruitment
• Proactively search for candidates
• Be responsible for manning Four FM's temp pools
• Assist our managers when writing employment agreements in our digital E-signing tool
• Update and maintain the recruitment system
• Report KPI's connected to recruitment
Your profile
We are searching for you who want to be part of a dynamic company that rapidly expands and develops. Who loves to work in an international environment with a lot of freedom and responsibility to plan and execute your work.
To succeed in this role you need to be social and outgoing. You will need to establish trusting relationships with both candidates and managers to enable a successful and effective recruiting process. You also need to be creative to find new channels for recruitment, when a traditional advertisement is not enough to find the right candidate.
Qualifications
• Relevant education from the area
• Previous work experience in recruitment
• Comfortable using Microsoft 365
• Fluent in English
• Fluent in Swedish
We would see it as an extra merit if you
• Speaks an additional Nordic language
Our clients
All Four FM's clients are well-known international companies, companies in absolute world-class that expect our services to match! This gives you the opportunity to work with some of the most well-renowned brands in the world, always striving to meet and exceed their expectations for a premium service deliverance.
Work hours
Working hours are office hours Monday to Friday. You will have some flexibility to plan your own hours.
Duration
Permanent position (tillsvidareanställning).
Starting date
As soon as possible, according to agreement.
Location
You will be stationed at Four FM 's office in Hägersten in Stockholm. The role also includes some traveling in the Nordic region. You will have support from a tight Four FM-team, with colleagues in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark.
Last day to apply
The last day to apply is 2023-01-17, but the position will be filled as soon as we find the right candidate, so don't hesitate to apply!
The Four FM-family
At Four FM we believe that the greatest results are achieved in a safe and open work environment where you can rely on your teammates. We prioritize close collaboration between the personnel on site and the management and provide opportunities to exchange experiences and knowledge, as well as laugh together. We promote a balance between work and family life and offer fair terms of employment.
