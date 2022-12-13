Architectural technical specialist
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for an Architectural technical specialist to join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
Our mission is to build a "First in Class" gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
About the role
As part of the Civil, Structural, Architectural NOVO Energy design team, you will be leading the development, management and coordination of technical detailing for the architectural project including façade detailing as well as interior and FF&E/millwork.
What you will do in your role
- Research and propose optimisations of detailing and specifications of such.
- Ensure detailing and specification met full compliance with internal policies, legal requirements, Swedish building regulations and general governance.
- Manage and coordinate the consultants team progress and deliverables.
- Responsible for reviewing submittals and coordination of approval/revision process with consultants.
Your background
We belive you have worked with complexed large scale industrial projects (automotive, pharmaceutical). You are skilled at communicating with wide range of stakeholders, both internal and external.
You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Essential
- 5 + Years of experience
- A relevant university degree is required
- Detailed oriented person
- Technical detailing experience - ideally with exterior façade, interior detailing and ff&e
- Must have experience on large scale projects to develop technical detailing standards and manage/oversee implementation by consultants
We are interviewing continuously!
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here.
