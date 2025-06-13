Architect / Senior Embedded SW Engineer
2025-06-13
We're looking for a senior embedded software engineer ready to take on an architect role or support a customer project with deep automotive expertise. You'll work hands-on or at system level, depending on your profile, contributing to the design, development, and improvement of embedded solutions in modern ECU platforms.
You have strong experience in implementing embedded software from specification to production, and you're confident in guiding teams, defining technical direction, or mentoring engineers in agile setups.
Qualifications
• Degree in Embedded Systems, Electronics, or similar
• +8 years in embedded software development
• Proficient in C/C++, Python
• Strong understanding of ECU platforms and software requirements
• Experience with AUTOSAR (Classic or Adaptive)
• Knowledge of ISO26262, SOTIF, or cybersecurity standards
• Familiarity with automotive networks (CAN, LIN)
• Exposure to HIL, SIL, MIL environments
• Background in telematics or battery systems is a plus
About Explipro Explipro is a fast-growing consultant company with a senior profile within engineering, IT and business development. For the moment we have our focus on the automotive industry, but we see a great potential in growing into other industries.
Our natural approach is helpfulness and simplicity. We like challenges and we help each other and our customers to solve problems of different kinds. It is important for us that you appreciate our values and that you are eager to contribute to make us grow together.
The culture at Explipro is open and solution oriented. We have a long-term perspective on our consultants and invest in competence development and individual career plans. To get closer to each other and strive to reach the same goal we have a yearly calendar with meetings, courses or other activities. Ersättning
