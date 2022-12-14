Architect For Scada Ux Design, R&d
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
You will be part of the Business Unit Grid Integration, located in Västerås. Grid and Power Quality Solutions (G&PQS) technologies provide more power and control in existing AC as well as green-field networks and have minimal environmental impact. With a complete portfolio and in-house manufacturing of key components, Hitachi Energy is a reliable partner in shaping the grid of the future. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com/offering/product-and-system/facts.
At G&PQS you will create a sustainable future. If you are ready to meet the technological challenges within control and protection systems - together with a team of driven senior experts ¬- then you can expect an equally exciting and ever-changing time ahead of you. We are looking to strengthen our control application team.
Your responsibilities
Create concept design for our interaction towards customer systems
UX Designer that evolves the user experience to balance the functional and aesthetic aspects of the UI across multiple customer needs and functions for our Control System.
Create intuitive, cohesive, and seamless UX designs aligned or adapt with the brand UX (HITACHI Vantara) norms and directives.
This position requires a self-starter. One who is willing to quickly learn the requirement of various HMI screens from Projects and customers to establish expertise and credibility while demonstrating the value of UX to the organization.
Train and support the organization in applying the HMI solution in our delivery projects.
Work in our agile teams to provide our delivery organization with new feature and application
Your background
You hold a university degree within a relevant technical area along with competence and experience within UX/HMI or SCADA-systems.
4+ years of experience in conceptual UX design preferably related to Substation and/or Power Quality systems.
Experience within any of these fields are advantageous: IEC61850, HMI (uSCADA/InTouch), event and database handling, communication protocols.
You will work together with experts in the field. It is an advantage if you have worked within a SCRUM, agile or lean setup previously and also if you like to troubleshoot and test your own solutions.
You are a driven problem solver who eagerly takes initiatives and always delivers on time and according to expectations. Naturally, contributing to our continued development motivates you.
Proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will get to exchange knowledge with people from all over the world.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply 15 January, 2023! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
