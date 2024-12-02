Architect - Technology
2024-12-02
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative, and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story! We are looking for a Devops Architect-Technology to join our team.
Job Description
As a DevOps Architect, responsible for designing, implementing, and managing robust and scalable solutions in a fast-paced, cloud-driven environment.
Design, build, and implement scalable cloud architectures on Azure/AWS, ensuring high availability, security, and reliability.
Develop and optimize continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) pipelines to ensure efficient and automated software release cycles.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams (engineering, QA, security) to identify and implement DevOps solutions aligned with business goals.
Monitor and optimize system performance, availability, and capacity planning for cloud environments.
Evaluate, recommend, and integrate new DevOps tools to improve the efficiency and scalability of development processes.
Develop comprehensive documentation and provide training for engineering teams on DevOps best practices and new tools/technologies.
Advanced experience with cloud platforms Azure or AWS with relevant certifications.
Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively in a collaborative, fast-paced environment.
Experience with monitoring, logging, and alerting tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack)
What you can expect
Market attractive Salary and compensation package
Unique opportunity to become part of a 'flag ship' success story at the forefront of technological innovation - We go through enormous growth!
Opportunity to work in a global Fortune 500 organization with strong local ambitions
An agile, international and multicultural work environment
Access to further training through our own Cognizant Academy to ensure professional development
Opportunity to work with globally recognized organizations and C level stakeholders
Work life balance - flexible working hours and 5 extra vacation days a year
