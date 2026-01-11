Arbetsledare Farsta
Keemchi was started in 2017 with the goal of bringing Korean food culture to Sweden. We value high quality and are constantly working to develop our flavors and dishes. We value innovation in cooking, restaurant design and functionality and everyone works together to develop these points to create a completely unique restaurant experience.
We are growing very fast and are therefore looking for more people who want to join us in achieving our vision of bringing Korean food culture to all of Sweden.
We are looking for someone who is eager to work, interested in cooking and passionate about creating a fantastic restaurant experience. With us, you will work with Korean cooking, serving, customer service and usual restaurant tasks.
If you are applying for this position, you should have good social skills. You should be able to follow the restaurant's routines and delegate work so that the restaurant is efficient and maintains a high level.
We work varying hours during the day, evenings and weekends. We provide introduction and training to the work so that you can do the best job possible. We would like you to take your own initiative and be willing to test new methods and routines.
If you are willing to work with us for a longer period, you can build a career with us. Only your own ambition determines how far you can go!
Vi söker dig som gillar omväxling, att arbeta i ett högt tempo och som vill vara en del av vårt härliga team! Här får du chansen att lära dig hur man driver en Restaurang
Hos oss finns möjlighet till att göra en komplett karriär. Vi älskar att se våra medarbetare utvecklas och växa med oss. Ett arbete hos oss på Keemchi innebär flexibla arbetstider vilket gör att det går utmärkt att kombinera med till exempel studier
Om du värderar service, kvalitet och team-work är detta jobbet för dig.
Om du värderar service, kvalitet och team-work är detta jobbet för dig.

Sök jobbet nu direkt på endast några minuter. Ansökningsprocessen består endast av några snabba urvalsfrågor och tre korta frågor som skall besvaras via video. Vi värdesätter attityd och inställning framför arbetslivserfarenhet och meriter. Vi lägger därför stor vikt på videosvaren och värdesätter att du tar din tid för att besvara dessa. Lycka till!
