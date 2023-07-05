AR Manager
Instabox Group AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Instabox Group AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
About Instabee
Founded in 2016, Instabox is a Sweden-based tech company with the mission to make online shopping easier. In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Instabox and Budbee - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the customer at heart.
About the role
At Instabee, we're seeking a dynamic Communication Expert, skilled in developing and implementing effective communication both internally and externally. As part of our growing Communication & Sustainability team, you'll work closely with various departments and external partners, demonstrating the versatility of your communication skills. This position offers a springboard into a thriving career, where your growth opportunities are only limited by your ambition and drive.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Curating relevant internal communication materials, like newsletters, interviews, and toolkits.
Assisting in the coordination and management of internal town hall events.
Crafting compelling press releases and media briefs.
Managing Instabee's media interactions, including fielding press inquiries via phone and email, with the support of your manager.
Developing engaging content for LinkedIn, focusing on organic growth.
Supporting in the creation of high-impact presentations, such as sales materials or merchant newsletters.
Help develop and publish content for Instabee's websites, including portfolio brands.
As Instabee continues its rapid expansion, you can expect your responsibilities to evolve, offering fresh challenges and opportunities.
About you
Possess a degree in Public Relations, Strategic Communication, or a related field.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, with exceptional writing and speaking skills.
About 3 years of experience in media relations and/or internal communication.
Familiarity with WordPress & Figma is advantageous.
Proficient in Google Slides.
We value candidates who exhibit a positive "can-do" attitude and high energy level. If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for the fast-paced start-up culture, and the ambition to achieve high goals while enjoying the journey, then you're the perfect fit for us.
We can offer you
This full-time position is based in our Stockholm HQ. If you're looking to leave your mark on a fast-growing company and thrive in a dynamic, youthful environment, then don't wait. Join us at Instabee and contribute to revolutionising the last-mile delivery industry. As part of our team, you'll experience a vibrant, entrepreneurial culture that values collaboration, innovation, and personal growth. We offer professional development opportunities, and the chance to make a tangible impact on our business. Apply now to embark on a rewarding journey with Instabee.
This recruitment process consists of personality and logical tests via Alva Labs and background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Budbee in Sweden.
LI-AP1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Instabox Group AB
(org.nr 559247-1568) Arbetsplats
Instabox Jobbnummer
7942155