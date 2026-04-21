Applied AI Engineer - Production
Silex Microsystems AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla
2026-04-21
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Silex Microsystems AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about turning data into impactful solutions? Do you want to work hands-on with advanced AI/ML models in a high-tech manufacturing environment? At Silex, you will play a key role in transforming MEMS manufacturing through intelligent, data-driven solutions - improving quality, efficiency, and delivery performance. This is an opportunity to take ownership of end-to-end AI/ML development and make a real difference in a cutting-edge MEMS environment.
Would you like to know more about Silex and what we do? Read more here.
Team Production You will be part of our Production team, where the main focus is to achieve our On-Time Delivery goals and make our process more efficient every day. The team consists of highly skilled and collaborative people focused on enabling smarter manufacturing and works cross-functionally with our process engineers, engineering, IT, and quality to improve processes, enhance yield, and support innovation. We are now expanding our Production team with two AI Applied Engineers to implement AI/ML to our manufacturing facility. In this role you will be part of shaping the future of AI-driven manufacturing at Silex.
In this role, you will:
Drive AI/ML strategy and roadmap, including architecture, tools, and governance practices
Develop and deploy end-to-end AI/ML solutions, from proof-of-concept to fully productionized systems
Build and maintain robust pipelines for inference, monitoring, retraining, and version control
Monitor, validate, and continuously improve deployed models in production environments
Perform data-driven root cause analysis to identify and resolve process and quality issues
Analyze production and equipment data to detect patterns and mitigate risks
Support the organization with advanced data modeling and analytics for better decision-making
We are looking for someone who has:
A Master's or PhD in material science, physics, chemistry, data science, or a related field
Experience in end-to-end AI & ML development, including deployment and monitoring in a production environment
Programming skills in Python and experience with libraries such as scikit-learn, pandas, and NumPy
Experience with experiment tracking and model management tools (e.g., MLflow or similar)
Solid understanding of statistical analysis and ability to communicate insights clearly
Familiarity with version control (Git) and deployment practices such as Docker and REST APIs
Strong communication skills in English; Swedish is considered an advantage
What we offer you:
The chance to work closely with fantastic colleagues.
The opportunity to work with the latest technology in MEMS.
To be part of a leading company driving technology development in the industry.
Strong knowledge exchange with the world's foremost experts in process integration and process development of MEMS.
About Silex Silex is the world's largest and most advanced pure-play MEMS foundry, headquartered in Stockholm. MEMS is present in nearly all modern technology, from personal gadgets to automotive electronics, medical monitoring and testing equipment, and thermal management systems. With a team of expert engineers, operators, technicians, support staff, specialists, and more, Silex brings the ideas and concepts of the industry's leading MEMS innovators to life.
The Silex team brings together talented, curious, visionary, and determined individuals to break new ground in the industry alongside customers, developing the latest process technology within MEMS for global applications. As part of this team, you will work with some of the world's largest technology giants and innovation leaders in industries such as medicine, life sciences, consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and industrial sectors.
Additional Information We have an ongoing recruitment process and therefore encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. To apply, please attach your CV and answer a few questions. Our process is competency-based and includes a personality and logic test as well as reference checks. Additionally, we will conduct a background check and drug test prior to employment, and as an employer, we perform random alcohol and drug tests for all employees.
We look forward to your application and to welcoming you on this exciting journey! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7605416-1957209". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silex Microsystems AB
(org.nr 556591-5385), https://silex.teamtailor.com
Bruttovägen 1 (visa karta
)
175 43 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Silex Jobbnummer
9866002