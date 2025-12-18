Application Specialist, Manufacturing - Lindab Group
A Hub AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-12-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Malmö
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to make an impact in a global company dedicated to creating sustainable and innovative solutions? As an Application Specialist at Lindab Group, you will be at the heart of our digital evolution, playing a central role in the implementation and optimization of Dynamics 365 F&SCM as part of our ERP program.
We are currently looking for an Application Specialist focused on Manufacturing. In this role, you will support the digital transformation of Lindab Group's production operations by optimizing processes across production planning, scheduling, execution, and reporting using the capabilities of Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management.
With the flexibility to work from Malmö or Grevie, this is your opportunity to contribute to Lindab Group's journey toward a smarter, more connected future. Are you ready to take the next step in your career? Join us and make a difference!
Main responsibilities
Support the rollout and configuration of the D365 Manufacturing modules, including production orders, routes, resource groups, and operations.
Act as system expert for manufacturing processes such as material consumption, production tracking, time registration, and quality control.
Utilize tools such as Master Planning (MRP), Production Floor Execution, and BOM/version management to streamline production processes.
Configure and customize Dynamics 365 modules using system tools to meet business needs, including workflows, custom fields, and entities.
Provide second-line technical support for user queries and issues related to your focus area.
Conduct user training sessions and create documentation to enhance system understanding and usability.
Work closely with IT, developers, and cross-functional teams to ensure Dynamics 365 aligns with business processes.
Analyze business processes and identify opportunities for optimization and efficiency improvements in your area of expertise.
Stay informed about new features and updates in Dynamics 365, implementing relevant enhancements to the system.
Previous experience and competencies
Proven experience working with Dynamics 365, including implementation, configuration, and support.
Hands-on experience with manufacturing features in Dynamics 365 F&O, including Discrete Manufacturing, Lean Manufacturing, and Production Floor Management.
Understanding of the integration between production, inventory, and procurement in a manufacturing environment.
Hands-on experience gathering and documenting business requirements.
Experience in user training and creating instructional documentation.
Familiarity with workflows, custom fields, entities, and other Dynamics 365 functionalities.
Involvement in process improvement and system enhancement initiatives.
Up-to-date knowledge of Dynamics 365 features and related technologies.
We believe that to thrive in this role, you bring the following skills:
Analytical mindset: Ability to understand complex business processes, analyze requirements, and identify areas for system improvements.
Problem-solving skills: Proactive and resourceful in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues to ensure seamless operations.
Strong communication skills: Capable of effectively engaging with stakeholders, translating technical concepts into clear, user-friendly language.
Collaborative approach: Able to work closely with cross-functional teams to align systems with business goals.
Detail-oriented: Ensures accuracy in system configuration and documentation while managing multiple tasks.
Continuous learner: Stays up to date with new features and trends in Dynamics 365 and related technologies.
Fluent in English, both orally and in writing. Swedish is a plus.
Additional information
Start: Per agreement Location: Malmö or Grevie, Sweden This recruitment process is handled by A-hub and at Lindab Group's request, all inquiries regarding this position will be handled by A-hub and Gabriella Freij. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Isabella Kvist isabella@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
9651825