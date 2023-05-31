Application Specialist
Trustly Group AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Trustly Group AB i Stockholm
At Trustly, we're passionate about simplifying the way people pay and get paid online. We're a licensed payment institution and our B2B products available across Europe, North America and Australia attract global merchants in segments such as e-commerce, telecom, travel, financial services and gaming. In June 2018, private equity firm Nordic Capital acquired a majority stake in Trustly with ambitions to support us in becoming the leading global online banking payments provider.
We are a diverse and fast-growing team with our headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and 9 additional offices across Europe and North America. Together we are leading the development of the payments industry and the work you'll do here will make a great impact.
About the role:
As an Application Specialist in Internal IT, your primary responsibility will be to administer, develop, and provide user support for the various systems used throughout the company. This includes optimising and scaling applications such as Okta SSO, Google Workspace, Atlassian products, and Jamf Pro to meet Trustly's growth objectives. Reporting to the Team Lead Internal IT, you will collaborate with other functions within Trustly, responsible for other systems. You will work closely with stakeholders to understand and define their user needs.
What you'll do:
Administer, develop, and provide user support for various systems, including Okta, Google Workspace, Atlassian products, and Jamf Pro.
Gather requirements, configure, and develop user-friendly environments and experiences for all users.
Drive the implementation of new features and system changes for Okta, Google Workspace, Atlassian, and Jamf Pro.
Build and maintain an internal wiki with all systems' technical documentation, manuals, and IT policies.
Manage integrations.
Monitor systems for issues and troubleshoot outages as necessary.
Automation of key internal IT processes such as onboarding, offboarding and access management.
Requirements:
At least three years of experience working with identity management, communication, storage, project coordination and MDM systems in a similar role within a complex organisation.
Excellent project management skills.
Fast learner with excellent technical and communication skills.
Team player with excellent time management skills.
Ability to deal with both internal and external stakeholders.
Fluency in English is essential.
Highly dependable. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-10
E-post: team.talent@trustly.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trustly Group AB
(org.nr 556754-8655)
Rådmansgatan 40 5TR (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7840898