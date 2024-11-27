Application Specialist - Jönköping
2024-11-27
In this role, you will be a key contributor to the efficient operation of infrastructure supporting structural and fluid flow simulations on large-scale clusters and multiple servers. You will be responsible for overseeing the performance and stability of servers and applications, ensuring that all systems used for engineering calculations are running smoothly. The position allows for a flexible work arrangement, either on-site or remotely.
Responsibilities:
• Proactively monitor and manage servers and applications, ensuring they remain operational at all times.
• Perform routine upgrades and apply patches to both operating systems and applications as necessary.
• Work alongside the analysis department to assess future infrastructure needs and collaborate with the purchasing department to meet those needs.
• Troubleshoot and resolve any technical issues related to the servers or applications supporting engineering computations.
• Monitor license utilization, manage user access, and handle license file requests and installations.
• Partner with other IT teams to ensure the servers are aligned with Husqvarna's IT standards and contribute to overall infrastructure improvements.
• Identify opportunities to optimize performance and reduce costs, continuously improving system efficiency.
Required Expertise:
• Extensive experience with UNIX server administration and maintenance, specifically in environments utilizing SLAS, OpenSUSE, and AIX for large-scale engineering computations, including managing cluster systems and queuing processes.
• Proficiency in Python and Bash scripting for automation and system management.
• Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities to handle complex issues efficiently.
• Excellent communication skills, both in writing and verbally, to effectively collaborate with teams and stakeholders.
• Ability to work autonomously as well as in a collaborative team environment.
• Fluency in both English and Swedish is essential.
Assignment Details:
Start Date: December 2, 2024
End Date: December 31, 2025
Estimated Workload: Full-time (100%)
50% onsite
