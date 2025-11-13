Application Security Lead to Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2025-11-13
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups - and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world-class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future - and we want you to be part of it.
About the team
You will join Global Information Services (GIS) - Husqvarna Group's global IT department, with more than 200 colleagues around the world. GIS empowers our company through technology and data, ensuring that we have the infrastructure, tools, and security to operate efficiently and innovate with confidence.
About the team
You will join Global Information Services (GIS) - Husqvarna Group's global IT organization, with more than 200 colleagues across the world. GIS empowers the company through technology and data, ensuring we have the infrastructure, tools, and security to operate efficiently and innovate with confidence.
As part of the Group CISO function, you will be embedded in the Global Digital Commerce & CRM organization, collaborating closely with GIS Gardena and the Sales & Marketing capability area. Together, we drive secure digital experiences for our customers and partners across Husqvarna's brands.
About the role
We are now looking for a senior Application Security Lead to strengthen our digital security posture. In this role, you will take ownership of application security within Global Digital Commerce & CRM, leading efforts to embed secure development practices throughout the lifecycle - from design to deployment.
You will bridge the gap between the central CISO function, development teams, and business stakeholders, translating security requirements into actionable practices that enable innovation without compromising safety. The role also carries a strong improvement mandate - driving the reduction of existing security debt and defining end-to-end processes for incident and vulnerability management.
Your key responsibilities
Act as the application security lead within development teams, aligning CISO, GIS, and business stakeholders.
Translate internal and external security requirements into clear, actionable procedures.
Conduct and support risk assessments and threat modelling for web-facing applications.
Work hands-on with developers to integrate security into design, coding, and deployment.
Define and implement end-to-end processes for incident and vulnerability management.
Promote secure coding standards and agile-compatible security practices.
About you
You are an experienced and pragmatic security professional with a passion for enabling secure, modern development. You thrive in fast-paced digital environments and know how to balance security rigor with business agility. You're comfortable working across boundaries - from engineers to executives - and you know how to make complex topics simple and actionable.
Your skills and background
You have extensive experience in application security and secure software development, with a solid understanding of modern web technologies, DevSecOps principles, and agile ways of working. You're used to collaborating across teams and functions, navigating a matrix organization with ease and professionalism.
Your communication skills allow you to translate complex security topics into clear, actionable insights for both technical and non-technical stakeholders. You bring hands-on experience in risk assessment, vulnerability management, and incident response - ensuring security is integrated across the entire development lifecycle.
Experience from e-commerce platforms, API security, or cloud-native architectures is an advantage and will help you contribute even more effectively to our growing digital landscape.
Location
This position can be based at one of our sites in Huskvarna, Göteborg or Stockholm, Sweden, with the flexibility to work in a hybrid setup (approximately 50% onsite).
Your application
This is an exciting time to join Husqvarna Group - apply as soon as possible, as we review applications on a rolling basis. If you have any questions about the position, please reach out to Kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people - as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9604099