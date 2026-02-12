Application Security Engineer
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR We are seeking an Application Security Engineer to champion security across our entire development lifecycle. You'll play a pivotal role in reviewing code, designing secure features, and mentoring engineers, ensuring security is at the heart of everything we build. If you're passionate about application security, thrive on close collaboration with developers, and want to do the work of your life, this is your opportunity
Why Lovable?
Lovable enables anyone to build software using plain English. From solo founders to Fortune 100 teams, millions use Lovable to turn ideas into products-quickly and securely. We're leading a fundamental shift in how software is created, and you'll help shape the security standards for this new era. With over 2 million users in 200+ countries, our reach is global-and growing fast.
We're a small, high-impact team based in Stockholm, driven by ownership, speed, and low-ego collaboration. We value people who care deeply, move quickly, and want to make a real difference.
What You'll Bring
5+ years of experience in application security, securing cloud-native environments at product-focused tech companies, high-growth startups, or leading AI labs.
Strong programming and engineering skills.
Deep expertise in application security: secure code review, threat modeling, SAST/DAST, supply chain security, product patching, and vulnerability management.
Strong background in securing engineering infrastructure: CI/CD pipelines, secrets management, service-to-service authentication, containerized workloads, and public cloud platforms.
Hands-on experience collaborating with developers to design and implement security features and best practices.
Passion for educating and mentoring engineers on secure coding, vulnerability remediation, and emerging threats.
Systems mindset: comfortable reading and contributing to codebases, building security tooling, and integrating security into engineering workflows.
Bonus: Experience building internal security tools or contributing to open-source security projects.
What You'll Do
Conduct secure code reviews, threat modeling, and architecture assessments to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities early.
Work closely with engineering teams to design and implement security features, provide actionable feedback, and ensure security is embedded in product development.
Lead security training, workshops, and 1:1 mentoring to upskill developers and foster a security-first culture.
Integrate SAST/DAST and supply chain security tools into our CI/CD pipelines for continuous, automated protection.
Detect, triage, and respond to application vulnerabilities and incidents, driving remediation and continuous improvement.
Monitor and address emerging risks in AI infrastructure, LLM pipelines, and third-party dependencies.
Our Tech Stack
Frontend: React and Typescript
Backend: Golang and Rust
Cloud: Cloudflare, Google Cloud, AWS, Modal, Terraform
DevOps & Tooling: CI/CD pipelines, observability, infrastructure-as-code
How to Apply
Please submit your application in English-our working language at Lovable.
We're committed to fair and equal treatment for all candidates. If you're interested, apply via our careers portal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9739923