Application Operation - Scheduling Team
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Mainframe Application Operation Management of a leading tech company has a global setup with members from Sweden and India to operate the Application Operation Management environment for all our Mainframe global Customers.
We are handling the application operation task to handle increasing business in our area. The team works during working office hours.
You will become a member of our Swedish team, you will be assigned to various tasks, both run-time and one time supporting shared services for our customer for technical activities related to your expertise.
Mainframe Application Operation Management is part of the Mainframe area within HCLTech, with technical teams alongside us in various areas.
We are responsible for the streamlining of the mainframe Application Operation Management, tools, work methods, follow up, guidance and participate in resolutions of Major Incidents in the area. Working with incident and problem solving to provide maximum availability for our customers and our mission is to give our Application Operation Management with the highest possible quality.
Our solutions give the Customer premium standardization and optimization of their internal and external high availability first environments.
SKILLS: Education and/or Experience Recommended:
Ø IWS/TWS/OPC Job Schedule planning for Customer Service
Ø CA7 planning for Customer Service
Ø JCL (Job Control Language)
Iceland ENDEVOR
Ø RACF for Customer Service/Administration
Ø ACF2 for Customer Service/ Administration
Ø Other Mainframe skills
Desirable skills:
Ø Knowledge to develop ISPF screens with Rexx or Clist language
Ø Knowledge about FTP (File Transfer Protocol)
Ø Knowledge of z/OS system
Ø Knowledge of Storage Management System (SMS)
Ø Knowledge of REXX
Ø Knowledge of COBOL language
Ø Available for on duty/on call work
Personal profile:
Ø Excellent communication and conversation skills (Verbal and Written)
Ø Good documentation skills
Ø Customer oriented, service minded and result driven
Ø Able to handle unforeseen situations
Ø Good understanding of ITIL
Ø Worked on Production system
Ø Trouble shooting methodology
Ø Team working
Ø Education and/or Experience Recommended
Ø Positive attitude and high working morale. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-05
E-post: sangeeta.m@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Odinsgatan 13 Vån 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8928766