Application Integration Specialist
2023-12-21
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users around the world . We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter" .
Responsibilities
As an Application Integration Specialist, you will play a pivotal role in designing, implementing, and maintaining integrations that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our organization. You will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining integrations between different software systems, ensuring data consistency, accuracy, and reliability.
As an Application Integration Specialist, you will also:
• Configure, customize, and develop integrations using the Benify platform, APIs, web services, integration tools (such as Node Red), and other cutting-edge technologies.
• Collaborate closely with developers, system administrators, and third-party vendors to ensure a smooth deployment of integrations
• Engage in data transfer scoping and implementation to ensure data consistency, accuracy, and reliability.
• Conduct thorough testing and troubleshooting of the solutions you build to guarantee optimal performance.
• Create comprehensive documentation for integrations, providing valuable insights for future reference.
• Share your expertise with team members through knowledge-sharing sessions, fostering a collaborative and learning-oriented environment
Personal attributes
Success in this role hinges on your ability to collaborate effectively, demonstrating strong communication skills to articulate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. Moreover, your success will be enhanced by your proactive approach, seizing opportunities to lead and foster positive change.
We also see that you have:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
• Fundamental understanding of Object-Oriented Programming
• Proficiency in integration technologies, APIs, web services, and messaging protocols (REST)
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, demonstrating the ability to diagnose and resolve complex integration issues
It's a , thus not a requirement if you also got...
• Familiarity with data formats such as XML, JSON, and CSV
• Experience with Node-Red or a similar Integration Tool
• Knowledge of data transformation and mapping techniques
• Understanding of project management methodologies
Perks of being a Benifyer
• Collective agreement
• Generous wellness allowance
• 30 day of vacation
• ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
• Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
• Annual conference abroad
• A variety of social events and activities in the offices
• Workation- possibility to work abroad within EU
• You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find the right fit!
Extent: Full-time, 100%
Location: Stockholm or Gothenburg, Sweden.
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Hanna Berg hanna.berg@benify.com
8346941