Application Engineer
2024-04-10
Who are we?
Recas is in an expansion phase and therefore we are seeking you who are an Application Engineer.With us, you won't only work on interesting assignments and with clients, you also want to be part of shaping Recas to become the best employer in West Sweden.
Our motto 'Employees Are Recas' Priority' is something that manifests in everything we do. We are a meeting point for those who want to grow and become part of a cohesive team.
Do you want to be part of the Recas family?
You will Coordinate between application and Digital foundation team.
You will communicate with the end user.
To excel in this role you need to be able to work the lines in between infrastructure and Business Analytics.
Hands on work with on-prem servers.
Administration of license servers
Software upgrade activities
Coordination between users and suppliers for troubleshooting software in cars and rigs.
To succeed in this role you need: Good knowledge of the following applications: ETAS INCA, ETAS ASCMO, ETAS EHANDBOOK, AVL Concerto, AVL Creta, EPLAN, CEDOC, PAK, Orion, Autodesk Vault.
Knowledge or experience of Azure DevOps and a good understanding of CI/CD tools.
You need to be able to tackle other R&D applications and feel comfortable familiarizing yourself with new applications.
A sense of logical thinking and good communication skills.
Good ability to write and speak in english
Ability to work a minimum of 3 days onsite at the customers office in Gothenburg at Lindholmen.
As part of the Recas family, we offer you: Maximized wellness allowance and annual health check-up!
Support for life's all challenges.
Option for a benefit bicycle.
Discounts on gym memberships.
Opportunity to use Innovatum's badminton hall during lunchtime.
Frequent after-work gatherings and team-building activities.
Pension advice in collaboration with Max Matthiessen.
You are insured through Euro Accident.
The job at Recas is unlike any other consulting or engineering job. Despite being well-established and having been around for 12 years, we maintain a startup mentality and an almost insane hunger to grow and become bigger. The startup mentality keeps us alert and constantly looking forward and upward, while remaining humble for every success and milestone we achieve.
