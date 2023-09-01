Application engineer
We are Nobula® glass 3D printing and we are looking for an Application Engineer to join us.
Who are we?
We are an additive manufacturing startup transforming glass applications through the Direct Glass Laser Deposition (DGLD®) technique. Our technology features a novel, laser-based glass 3D printer that utilizes thin glass filaments as feedstock. Our vision is to expand the potential applications of glass 3D printing with a strong focus on sustainability.
Why is this interesting?
Traditionally, Glass manufacturing has always been expensive, time consuming, and only suited for standardized mass productions.
From life sciences to optics and photonics, there is an increasing need for customizable, fast, affordable, and sustainable glass production-especially in sectors focused on innovation, prototyping, and rapid customization.
Our vision is to enable glass foundries to be placed anywhere, from office desks, labs, to factories.
What have we accomplished?
We have successfully launched pilot projects with clients like Schott AG, one of Germany's largest multinational glass companies, and Lund University in Sweden. Currently, we are engaged in over 40 active, ongoing projects.
We've also raised more than 55 million SEK in investments from some of the most successful and well-connected organizations including European Innovation Council (EIC), venture capitalists, business angels, KTH Holding, and the Sting incubator.
We are a team of 4 with offices and laboratories in central Stockholm. As we enter the next phase of scaling, we believe it would be an excellent opportunity for you to join us.
Who are we looking for?
We are in search of an exceptional Application Engineer with a passion for process development and finding new applications.
As our next team member, you will be a key player to lead our printer developement from prototype to market-ready product. We are looking for someone eager to build and scale their next big global technology venture alongside us.
Responsibilities:
• Maintain and operate glass 3D printer units/farm.
• Manage production for customers, and develop design and print process for technical demonstrations.
• Prepare and post-process printed parts.
• Collaborate with scientists and engineers (both internal and external) on technical projects.
• Draft technical reports, case studies, white papers, sales presentations.
• Develop applications and use cases.
• Assist software UI development.
• Service the printers (able to travel abroad).
• Manage relevant supply chain.
• Develop glass 3DP training for technicians/users.
What we offer:
• An opportunity to shape your own work as a key engineer in a pioneering tech startup experiencing exponential growth.
• Equity: early team members and leadership roles will be offered options depending on role.
• Potential leadership role.
• Working in a state-of-art AM lab at central Stockholm with the founding team.
• A competitive salary.
Major requirements:
• Advanced degree in Mechanical, Optics, Materials Science, Robotics, or equivalent experience.
• Positive attitude, problem solver, independent worker.
• Passion for new applications and advanced manufacturing methods.
• 3+ year of experience of using 3D printing technology (metal, plastic, polymers, glass, etc).
• Comfortable working with tools and equipment for machine maintenance.
• Comfortable writing technical reports and validation documentation.
• Experienced in 3D modeling for 3D printing (Solidworks, Solidedge, etc).
Skills that will make you stand out:
• General knowledge of lasers, optics, optical components.
• General knowledge of traditional glass manufacturing methods: machining, molding, embossing, etching.
• Interested in creating marketing content such as case studies, webinars, one pagers, etc.
• Teaching skills.
